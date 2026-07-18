A young lady spoke about Argentina and Spain ahead of their final match scheduled for July 19, 2026

She mentioned that she saw the team that could win the match in her dream, and it lifted the trophy

She also added that a major incident happened in the 89th minute of the match, according to her dream

Hours before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, a lady shared a powerful dream in which she claimed to have seen one team defeat the other during the match.

Argentina and Spain progressed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after both teams defeated their opponents in the semifinals, with Argentina beating England and Spain overcoming France.

Lady claims she saw winner of 2026 FIFA World Cup final in dream. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Cultura Creative/Karl Bridgeman - FIFA/Jordan Bank - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Argentina vs Spain: Lady shares her dream

Since both teams secured their places in the final, several individuals have shared predictions about who is likely to emerge as the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion.

As football fans continue to debate the possible winner, a social media user identified as @briennxx took to her page to share details of her dream.

According to her, she saw one team defeat the other in the 89th minute of the match.

Lady speaks about 2026 World Cup final

Her statement read:

"I had a dream."

"Argentina lost in the 89th minute."

"Spain lifted the World Cup trophy."

The full post made by the social media user can be read below.

Man predicts Argentina to beat Spain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who correctly predicted Argentina's victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal shared another dream about the tournament.

The man, Henry Soma, said his dream showed Argentina defeating Spain in the final to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His latest prediction quickly drew reactions online as many football fans shared their views ahead of the final.

Source: Legit.ng