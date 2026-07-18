Argentina vs Spain: Lady Says She Saw 2026 FIFA World Cup Winner in Dream, Mentions the Team
- A young lady spoke about Argentina and Spain ahead of their final match scheduled for July 19, 2026
- She mentioned that she saw the team that could win the match in her dream, and it lifted the trophy
- She also added that a major incident happened in the 89th minute of the match, according to her dream
Hours before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, a lady shared a powerful dream in which she claimed to have seen one team defeat the other during the match.
Argentina and Spain progressed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after both teams defeated their opponents in the semifinals, with Argentina beating England and Spain overcoming France.
Argentina vs Spain: Lady shares her dream
Since both teams secured their places in the final, several individuals have shared predictions about who is likely to emerge as the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion.
As football fans continue to debate the possible winner, a social media user identified as @briennxx took to her page to share details of her dream.
According to her, she saw one team defeat the other in the 89th minute of the match.
Lady speaks about 2026 World Cup final
Her statement read:
"I had a dream."
"Argentina lost in the 89th minute."
"Spain lifted the World Cup trophy."
The full post made by the social media user can be read below.
Man predicts Argentina to beat Spain
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who correctly predicted Argentina's victory over England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal shared another dream about the tournament.
The man, Henry Soma, said his dream showed Argentina defeating Spain in the final to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His latest prediction quickly drew reactions online as many football fans shared their views ahead of the final.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng