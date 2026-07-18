Mr Eazi has opened up about the number of children he hopes to have with Temi Otedola during a candid family podcast

Temi and her mother, Nana Otedola, shared heartfelt and humorous reactions as the conversation turned to pregnancy and family plans

Nana also reflected on her own parenting experience, offering advice and comments that have sparked reactions online

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has revealed that he hopes to have 11 children with his wife, actress and media personality Temi Otedola.

The disclosure came during the latest episode of the couple’s joint podcast, which featured Temi’s mother, Nana Otedola, as a guest.

Temi Otedola’s mother reacts as Mr Eazi shares surprising family goal. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Nana asked Temi about her pregnancy experience and the challenges she had faced. Temi described the journey as a beautiful one, admitting that the smooth experience had made her consider having a large family.

"The most challenging part of being pregnant for me is dealing with emotions and hormones. But apart from that, it has been beautiful. Maybe I would have six or seven children," Temi said.

Reacting to her response, Mr Eazi jokingly encouraged her to increase the number.

"Just make it eleven—a football team," the singer said.

Nana Otedola supported the light-hearted suggestion, saying she believed the couple would be financially capable of raising a large family.

"The way you guys are going, I don't think having eleven children would be a bad thing because I know you'll probably have a farmhouse somewhere," she said.

Nana also revealed that she was initially surprised when she learned Temi and Mr Eazi were expecting their first child, explaining that she thought they would spend a few years enjoying married life before starting a family. She further expressed concern about Temi going through pregnancy alone due to Mr Eazi’s demanding music career.

Drawing from her own experience, she recalled caring for her children by herself because of her husband, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola’s busy schedule, and said she hopes her daughters will not face a similar situation.

Watch the video below:

Mr Eazi’s confession ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Dorren06 said:

"This couple eeh. Temi and Mr Eazi pity us fans oo They want to have a football team family."

@n_aphrodit98560 said:

"Money eases every single thing, even the most difficult conversations. Nana Otedola is the coolest by the way. Have admired her for so long."

@Toocrazzyyyy said:

"Them guide now, why e no go sweet her. God go punish Adekunle Gold wey talk say money no dey bring happiness."

@ezekielakpan66 said:

"They can decide to have 50kids nothing concern us were dey find money, then get money already."

Mr Eazi reveals his ideal number of children, Temi Otedola’s mum reacts. Credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola reacts to marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Otedola reacted amid rumours about his marriage to Nana.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way. Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives

Source: Legit.ng