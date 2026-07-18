The Bauchi State Scholarship Board (BSSB) offers government-funded financial assistance to Bauchi indigenes studying at accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The 2026 application cycle opened in February 2026, with disbursement targeted for June 2026. This article covers eligibility requirements, required documents, how to apply online, and the full process from registration to payment.

BSSB supports Bauchi students through government-funded tertiary education scholarships. Photo: Bauchi State Scholarship Board (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The 2026 online application is open, with the board's published timeline showing it opened in February 2026, screening starting in April 2026, and disbursement expected in June 2026.

Applicants must be Bauchi State indigenes enrolled in an accredited tertiary institution (university, polytechnic, or college of education).

Applicants must have a minimum CGPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, or its equivalent, from their previous level of study.

Applications are submitted online through the official portal.

Scholarship funds are disbursed to successful beneficiaries through approved channels, including bank transfer or cash payment.

About the Bauchi State Scholarship Board

The Bauchi State Scholarship Board is a government agency responsible for supporting students from Bauchi State through scholarships and educational grants. It promotes access to quality education by providing financial assistance and guidance to deserving students.

The board receives and processes applications submitted by candidates for scholarships offered by the Bauchi State Government, as well as those offered in collaboration with the Nigerian or foreign governments.

Bauchi State Scholarship Board. Photo: Bauchi State Ministry of Education

Source: Facebook

The board has introduced an e-scholarship system that enables students of Bauchi State to apply for scholarships online, regardless of their various institutions or backgrounds.

Types of scholarships offered

The board administers several schemes, including:

Bauchi State Scholarship Bursary — an annual award to Bauchi indigenes across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria

— an annual award to Bauchi indigenes across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria Federal Scholarship Board — offered to undergraduate and postgraduate students by the Federal Government in collaboration with Bauchi State

— offered to undergraduate and postgraduate students by the Federal Government in collaboration with Bauchi State Bilateral Scholarships — offered through bilateral agreements between foreign governments (such as China) and the Bauchi State Government

Eligible courses and fields of study

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in various programmes, particularly those that play a significant role in community and national development. Eligible fields include Engineering, Medical Sciences, Technology, Education, Agriculture, Environmental Studies, Management Sciences, Arts, and Social Sciences.

The board also accepts applications from A-level, O-level, and undergraduate students under the Bauchi State Government Scholarship Scheme.

Bauchi State scholarship requirements

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the 2026 scholarship, you must meet all of the following:

Be an indigene of Bauchi State.

Be enrolled in or gaining admission into an accredited tertiary institution — university, polytechnic, or college of education.

Have a minimum CGPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, or its equivalent, from your previous level of study.

Not be a civil servant — civil servants are not eligible to apply.

Required documents

Prepare the following documents before starting your application:

Indigene Letter — proof of Bauchi State origin

— proof of Bauchi State origin Matriculation number — unique student identification number

— unique student identification number Admission letter — official letter confirming admission to a recognised institution

— official letter confirming admission to a recognised institution National Identification Number (NIN) — required for identity verification

— required for identity verification Bank account details — for disbursement purposes

— for disbursement purposes Online application form — printout of the scholarship application

— printout of the scholarship application School registration receipt — proof of registration at your institution

You will also need academic transcripts, a certificate of state of origin, a passport photograph, and a valid identity card.

Note: Applicants are reminded to provide accurate information and upload all required documents to avoid disqualification.

How to apply for the Bauchi State scholarship

The self-application process allows eligible students to apply directly through the online portal without the involvement of third parties. Follow these steps:

Bauchi State scholarship application process. Photo: @arasheed

Source: Youtube

Visit the portal — Go to the official BSSB portal and click Apply Now. Create an account — The portal provides an Applicant Account Creation page for new applicants. On the registration page, create your account or sign in if you already have one. Fill in your details — Enter your details carefully, ensuring all personal, academic, and school information is accurate. The board emphasises accurate completion of the online form. Upload documents — Upload all required documents — transcript, admission letter, state of origin certificate, passport photo, valid ID — in the correct format, ensuring they are legible. Review and submit — Double-check all information before clicking submit. Await screening — The board's panel will systematically assess and verify applicants' information and supporting documents to ensure full compliance with the prescribed eligibility criteria. Receive payment — Students who pass the screening and verification are invited to submit their account details for onward disbursement of funds by the board.

2026 scholarship timeline

Stage Period Application opens February 2026 Screening / verification April 2026 Disbursement begins June 2026

The board's published timeline confirms the application opened in February 2026, with screening starting in April 2026 and disbursement expected in June 2026.

Deadline: The deadline varies each year and is officially announced by the board. Applicants should regularly check the official website to avoid missing it.

Bauchi State scholarship portal login

Returning applicants can log in directly at scholarshipboardbauchi.com/applicant/login using the email address and password created during registration.

The board has also upgraded its scholarship management system to provide better services, faster processing, and improved security. Previous applicants' documents and information have been securely transferred to the new platform.

The new system is optimised for speed, with real-time status updates and instant notifications.

Bauchi State scholarship portal login page. Photo: scholarshipboardbauchi.com

Source: UGC

Bauchi State scholarship payment — how it works

Selection and disbursement is the final stage, at which eligible applicants are carefully evaluated and approved in accordance with established criteria, after which scholarship funds are released to successful beneficiaries through approved disbursement channels.

Funds are disbursed through approved channels — bank transfer or cash payment. This process ensures transparency, accountability, and the effective delivery of financial support to qualified students.

FAQs

Who is eligible for the Bauchi State scholarship?

To be eligible, applicants must be indigenes of Bauchi State enrolled in or admitted into an accredited tertiary institution — university, polytechnic, or college of education. Selection is based on academic merit. Applicants must also meet the minimum CGPA threshold and not be employed as a civil servant.

What is the Bauchi State scholarship deadline for 2026?

Bauchi State scholarship application roadmap. Photo: scholarshipboardbauchi.com

Source: UGC

The board's published timeline shows the application opened in February 2026, with screening starting in April 2026 and disbursement expected in June 2026. No specific closing date has been publicly confirmed, so check the official portal regularly for updates.

How do I log in to the Bauchi State scholarship portal?

Visit Bauchi State scholarship portal and enter your registered email and password. New applicants can register on the applicant registration page, while the portal also provides a sign-in option for existing applicants.

When will Bauchi State scholarship payments be made in 2026?

Disbursement of funds is expected to begin in June 2026. Payments are made through approved payment channels after verification. Students who pass screening will be asked to submit their bank account details before disbursement.

Can I apply for the Bauchi State scholarship if I study outside Bauchi State?

Yes. The Bauchi State Scholarships are offered to students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Nigerian tertiary institutions or abroad. The annual bursary award covers Bauchi indigenes across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Applicants studying outside Bauchi must still meet all standard eligibility criteria.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the TotalEnergies International Scholarship, a fully funded master's degree programme for Nigerian graduates to study at top universities in France.

With the deadline approaching on January 31, 2026, qualified candidates can seize this unique opportunity to gain invaluable global exposure and academic excellence in their chosen fields.

Source: Legit.ng