JAMB syllabus for all subjects 2023/2024: detailed breakdown

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) usually publishes official documents detailing areas or topics a student should study while preparing for JAMB UTME exams. Since the questions for your Computer-Based Test (CBT) will come from the topics the board has listed, check the 2023/2024 JAMB syllabus for all subjects on time and revise for the exam thoroughly.

You pick subjects you want to be examined on when registering for your JAMB UTME exam. During the process, students must choose the JAMB subject combination for the specific course they wish to study. For example, the JAMB subject combination for a medical laboratory science degree is English, Chemistry, Physics or Mathematics, and Biology. Therefore, when checking your JAMB syllabus, focus on topics of the subjects you will be tested on.

The 2023/2024 JAMB syllabus from the government

JAMB Syllabus pdfs not only help you know the topics you will be examined in but also recommends the most suitable textbooks and reading materials. Moreover, one should practice JAMB past questions and how to answer a Computer-Based Test to boost their confidence for the exam day.

Is the JAMB 2023 syllabus out?

JAMB released the 2023/2024 UTME syllabus for all subjects on its official website. The documents contain relevant information regarding each subject's objectives, topics, contents, notes, and recommended textbooks.

Where can you check the JAMB syllabus?

The 2023/2024 JAMB syllabus is on JAMB's official website. You can follow these steps to find JAMB syllabus pdfs for any subject you will be examined in when sitting for your UTME test:

Visit JAMB's official website.

Scroll down to Quick Links and click "SYLLABUS SYSTEM (IBASS)."

The system will open a new page.

Click on "eSyllabus."

The system will open a new page.

You can scroll up and down to find the pdf of the subject you want.

When you tap on the subject, the system will pop up a pdf document showing the subject's objectives, topics, contents, notes, and recommended textbooks.

Note that you can only view the contents of the JAMB syllabus pdfs but cannot download the documents to your devices.

Also, you can access more information when you clip on the features on the left bar.

When you click "CHECK ELIGIBILITY PROGRAMME" on the left bar, the system will take you to a page where you can check if you qualify to sit for subjects you want to be examined.

Fill out the form and click the "Check Program Eligibility" button for the system to give you the results.

What is the JAMB syllabus all about?

The JAMB syllabus is a comprehensive guide that helps students know which topics to study and prepare efficiently for the UTME exams.

What are the four subjects in JAMB?

You must choose English Language, Chemistry, Biology, Physics/Mathematics, and any other Science subject. Also, you are allowed to substitute Physics with Mathematics or vice versa.

What subjects are needed for JAMB?

JAMB requires you to choose a subject combination that aligns with the degree course you wish to pursue. For instance, the O’level subject combination for Engineering is English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology/Statistics/Geography.

JAMB government syllabus objectives

The objectives for UTME exams differ with the subject. Therefore, the first thing a student must learn is the objectives of the subject whose exam they will be taking. Below are the main JAMB subjects and other subjects:

JAMB syllabus for Biology

The biology test teaches students the concepts of the unity and interdependence of life and how to apply biological principles and concepts to everyday life, especially to matters affecting the individual, society, the environment, community health, and the economy.

JAMB syllabus for Chemistry

The main object of the JAMB syllabus for Chemistry is to give five candidates sufficient knowledge in spheres like basic principles governing scientific methods in new situations, interpreting scientific data, deducing the relationships between chemistry and other sciences, and how to apply the principles of chemistry in life.

JAMB syllabus for Physics

JAMB syllabus for Physics is excellent for students interested in science-related careers. It teaches them how to interpret physical phenomena, laws, definitions, concepts, and other theories.

JAMB syllabus for Mathematics

JAMB syllabus for Mathematics helps candidates to develop computational and manipulative skills. They also develop precise, logical, and formative reasoning in Statistics, Calculus, Geometry/Trigonometry, Algebra, and Numeration.

Principles of Account JAMB syllabus

The Principles of Accounts syllabus is designed to teach students basic knowledge of and practical skills in Accounting, interpretation of accounting information to decision-making, the relevance of accounting to businesses and governments, and how to use information and communication technology for present and future accounting challenges.

JAMB syllabus for Commerce

The commerce syllabus teaches a candidate general knowledge in the commercial sphere. It also helps them to appreciate modern, dynamic, and positive changes in commercial activities.

JAMB syllabus for Economics

JAMB syllabus for Economics provides students with the basic knowledge of economic concepts and how to identify solutions to economic challenges in institutions, the country, society, and the world.

Home Economics JAMB syllabus

The Home Economics government syllabus for JAMB gives candidates knowledge about selecting appropriate clothing for all occasions and body types. It also teaches about food and nutrition, meal planning, sanitary habits, housing selection, interior decoration, and furnishing.

JAMB syllabus for English

The Use of English syllabus teaches students how to communicate effectively in written and spoken English and gives them a sound linguistic basis for learning at the tertiary level.

Literature in English JAMB syllabus

The Literature in English syllabus stimulates and sustains a candidate's interest in Literature in English. It also teaches them the general principles and functions of language. It enables them to appreciate literary works of all genres and across all cultures and apply the knowledge of Literature in English to the analysis of social, political, and economic events in society.

JAMB syllabus for French

The syllabus teaches the French language and advances their writing, listening comprehension, grammar, speaking, and communication skills.

Igbo JAMB syllabus

The Igbo Syllabus helps candidates communicate effectively in Igbo, interpret and explain Igbo figurative and idiomatic expressions, and apply Igbo literature and cultural values to their daily life.

Yoruba JAMB syllabus

The Yorùbá government syllabus for JAMB boosts a candidates' interest in Yorùbá language, literature, and culture and help them acquire basic knowledge and skill in Yorùbá language, literature, and material and non-material aspects of culture.

JAMB syllabus for the Hausa Language

The Hausa syllabus for JAMB helps candidates to read and write in the Hausa language, know the basic features of Hausa grammar, gain basic oral and written knowledge of the Hausa literature, and appreciate the culture, customs, and institutions of the Hausa people.

JAMB syllabus for the Arabic Language

The Arabic language syllabus helps the candidates to translate the Arabic language into English, speak, and write the Arabic grammar.

JAMB syllabus for History

The syllabus connects students with Nigeria's political, economic, and social history. It teaches major past and modern history.

JAMB syllabus for Government

The syllabus teaches the political development of Nigeria's government, the framework of the government institutions, and their role in the country. The syllabus also helps them evaluate the government's economic and political problems.

JAMB syllabus for Geography

Geography is one of the most popular courses to study. This syllabus helps candidates interpret geographical maps, diagrams, and statistical data and understand environmental problems.

JAMB syllabus for Agriculture

The syllabus teaches basic knowledge and practical skills in Agriculture and helps students apply them in life. They also learn about problems facing Nigeria's agriculture and possible solutions.

JAMB syllabus for Music

The JAMB syllabus for Music teaches basic music theories, Western and African music history, evolution, and its influence on Nigeria's social and cultural development.

JAMB syllabus for Art

The Art syllabus prepares candidates for arts courses. It teaches the historical dimensions of Egyptian and Nigerian art and artistic techniques, processes, materials, maintenance tools, equipment, and practices.

Computer Studies JAMB syllabus

The objectives of the Computer Studies JAMB syllabus are to teach candidates the evolution of computing systems, basic concepts of computer and its operations, problem-solving skills, data processing and practical skills in computing, system software, and application software, operations of basic computer hardware, ethics and human issues in computing, and career prospects in computing.

Physical & Health Education (PHE) JAMB syllabus

The PHE government syllabus for JAMB enables the candidates to appreciate the ecological relationship between humans and their environment to prevent diseases. It also teaches basic knowledge and practical skills in motor activities, fitness, body maintenance, and self-awareness and helps candidates practice positive health habits and health maintenance.

JAMB syllabus for Christian Religious Studies (CRS)

Christian Religious Studies (CRS) teaches the Christian faith, principles, virtues, and history. Also, Students learn how to interpret religious themes in Bible.

Islamic Studies JAMB syllabus

The Islamic Studies government syllabus for JAMB is designed to enable candidates to master the Qur'an and sunnah as foundations of Islamic and social life, familiarize themselves with Islamic heritage, culture, and civilization, and learn the tradition of Islamic scholarship and intellectual discourse. It also helps them demonstrate knowledge of Islamic moral, spiritual, political, and social values and the challenges of practicing Islam.

What are the questions in JAMB?

The JAMB UTME exam has 180 questions: 60 questions from the Use of English and 40 from each the other subjects (as per the student's subject combination).

What is a good JAMB score?

240 and above is a good JAMB score because you will be eligible for admission in most Nigerian universities and tertiary institutions.

You should access the JAMB syllabus for all subjects to know which areas you are expected to study and textbooks/learning materials you can use. This will give you an easier time when revising for your UTME exams.

