Choosing the correct WAEC subjects for nursing is the single most important academic decision you will make before your nursing career begins in Nigeria. This article covers every compulsory and optional subject, the four main nursing fields, programme durations, and salary outcomes — so you can plan confidently from SS1.

Required WAEC subjects for nursing: English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Photo: @waecghanainfo/Facebook, Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The most important WAEC subjects for nursing are English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics .

. A credit pass — meaning a grade of C6 or better — is the standard accepted grade for each compulsory nursing subject.

— meaning a grade of C6 or better — is the standard accepted grade for each compulsory nursing subject. You must obtain credit passes in all five subjects in not more than two sittings to qualify for nursing admission at most institutions.

to qualify for nursing admission at most institutions. Studying nursing at a Nigerian university takes five years ; at a school or college of nursing, it is usually three years .

; at a school or college of nursing, it is usually . Critical Care/ICU nursing currently pays the most among Nigerian nursing specialisations, at ₦350,000–₦500,000 monthly.

About WAEC and nursing admissions in Nigeria

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) conducts one of the most recognised O'level exams in Nigeria. WAEC assesses students based on different subjects needed for higher education.

Wrong WAEC subjects can disqualify you, regardless of your JAMB score. Photo: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Universities, colleges of nursing, and foreign institutions strictly check your WAEC subjects and grades before offering admission. Even if you score high in JAMB, wrong WAEC subjects = automatic disqualification.

In WAEC, every candidate normally registers nine subjects. These must include core subjects like English and Mathematics, along with the science subjects required for your intended course.

What are the subject combinations for nursing in WAEC?

The five compulsory subjects

The required subject combination for nursing includes five core subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, along with two or three additional electives.

Here is why each one matters:

Compulsory subjects for nursing. Photo: Yul Vincent Osoro

Source: UGC

English Language — English is a gateway subject for every course in Nigerian universities. Nurses document patient histories, write clinical reports, and communicate treatment instructions across multi-disciplinary healthcare teams.

— English is a gateway subject for every course in Nigerian universities. Nurses document patient histories, write clinical reports, and communicate treatment instructions across multi-disciplinary healthcare teams. Mathematics — Mathematics is required for nursing because it helps in drug dosage calculation, medical record keeping, and analytical reasoning.

— Mathematics is required for nursing because it helps in drug dosage calculation, medical record keeping, and analytical reasoning. Biology — Biology is fundamental to nursing, as it covers key concepts related to the human body, health, and diseases.

— Biology is fundamental to nursing, as it covers key concepts related to the human body, health, and diseases. Chemistry — Underpins pharmacology, infection control, and an understanding of how drugs interact with the body.

— Underpins pharmacology, infection control, and an understanding of how drugs interact with the body. Physics — Physics is among the five compulsory O'level subjects for nursing admission. Submitting a WAEC result without a credit in Physics means your application fails the basic O'level screening regardless of your JAMB score.

Important: You must have a credit in Mathematics in your SSCE result even though it does not appear on your JAMB combination.

Recommended elective subjects (subjects 6–9)

WAEC allows you to register for up to nine subjects. Taking all nine is advisable because it gives you backup credits if you underperform in one or two subjects, without affecting your core science combination.

The most widely used elective subjects for nursing in Nigeria include: Civic Education, Agricultural Science, and any two from IRS, a Nigerian language (Igbo, Hausa, or Yoruba), Geography, and Economics.

Subject Status Why it matters English Language Compulsory Gateway to every Nigerian university course Mathematics Compulsory Drug dosage, records, reasoning Biology Compulsory Human body, health science foundation Chemistry Compulsory Pharmacology, drug interactions Physics Compulsory Required by almost all universities Civic Education Recommended elective WAEC-required for all candidates Agricultural Science Optional elective Accepted as a substitute at some schools of nursing Economics Optional elective Strengthens overall application profile Geography / Nigerian Language Optional elective Completes the nine-subject registration

Can Physics be substituted?

Basic nursing programmes (three-year) at schools of nursing require credits in English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Some schools accept Health Science in place of Physics. However, Physics remains the safest option. If a university degree (BNSc) is your goal, do not drop Physics.

JAMB subjects for nursing

Your WAEC subjects must align with your JAMB registration. Mathematics is not one of the four UTME subjects for nursing. The required JAMB subjects are English Language, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Choosing the correct JAMB subject combination is very important because selecting the wrong subjects may prevent admission.

What are the 4 fields of nursing?

The BNSc curriculum covers core nursing areas including community and public health, medical-surgical nursing, maternal and child health (including midwifery), and mental health nursing. These map onto the four professional fields recognised in Nigeria:

BNSc covers community, medical, maternal, child, and mental health nursing. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

General/Medical-Surgical Nursing — Covers adult care in hospital wards; the foundation of all other specialisations. Midwifery (Maternal and Child Health) — Midwifery programmes have similar requirements to basic nursing, with some institutions placing extra emphasis on Biology grades due to the focus on maternal and child health. Public/Community Health Nursing — Community health nursing is the science that involves promoting and protecting the health of populations using knowledge drawn from nursing, science, and public health sciences. Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing — Mental health nursing involves working in psychiatric intensive care units, acute medical units, and other units involved with mental health challenges in hospitals.

Some nursing schools also offer specialised tracks or additional training in paediatric nursing, geriatric nursing, psychiatric nursing, or critical care nursing, allowing students to pursue their interests in specific fields.

How many years is a nursing course in Nigeria?

The duration depends entirely on which path you choose:

Basic Nursing (RN): 3 years | Midwifery (RM): 18 months (after RN) | Post-Basic Specialisations: 12–18 months | Nursing Degree (B.NSc): 4–5 years (university)

Nursing in Nigeria takes 18 months to five years, depending on the programme. Photo: ADragan

Source: Getty Images

The BNSc degree is a five-year programme for candidates admitted through UTME, while Direct Entry (DE) students enter in the second year and run a four-year programme.

You do not need to sit for the UTME to qualify for the School of Nursing programme — only your WAEC/NECO result and the school's entrance exam are required.

After graduation, you must pass the professional examination by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to become a registered nurse. Doing this is the only way to legally practise as a nurse in Nigeria.

Which field in nursing is the highest paid in Nigeria?

Specialist nurses — particularly those trained in critical care, intensive care units (ICU), theatre nursing, neonatal care, and haemodialysis — command higher salaries than general ward nurses. Employers pay premiums for scarce clinical skills, especially in private hospitals and oil and gas settings.

Critical Care/ICU nursing pays the most at ₦350,000–₦500,000 monthly, followed by Operating Room nursing (₦350,000–₦480,000) and Emergency nursing (₦330,000–₦470,000). Neonatal ICU and Dialysis nursing also offer high salaries at ₦320,000–₦490,000 monthly.

Nurse anaesthetists are among the highest-paid nursing professionals in Nigeria. They administer anaesthesia to patients during surgeries and monitor vital signs throughout the procedure. According to PayScale data (2026)/Salary), an early-career Nurse Anaesthetist with 1–4 years' experience earns an average total compensation of ₦1,000,000.

Oil and gas company clinics and corporate health services offer the highest nursing salaries in Nigeria. These roles demand experienced nurses willing to work in remote locations, including offshore platforms and flow stations.

FAQs

Understanding nursing requirements, training, and specialisation options. Photo: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

What are the subject combinations for nursing in WAEC?

The required subject combination for nursing includes five core subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, along with two or three additional electives such as Civic Education, Agricultural Science, or Economics. You must register a minimum of eight subjects and ideally nine to give yourself the widest range of backup credits.

Which subjects will I need for nursing?

For WAEC, you will need English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. All five must be passed at credit level (C6 or above). Mathematics remains compulsory at the O'level stage, even though it is not one of your four JAMB subjects.

Never substitute a core science subject with an arts or commercial subject — if you replace a core science subject with an art or commercial subject, many schools will reject your result.

What are the different branches of nursing called?

The four main branches are General/Medical-Surgical Nursing, Midwifery, Public Health Nursing, and Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing. Post-Basic Nursing in Nigeria is like a specialist's path. You get to pick your niche — whether it is critical care, perioperative, psychiatric, or paediatrics. Each post-basic programme runs for 12 to 18 months after you have earned your Registered Nurse (RN) qualification.

How many years is a nursing course in Nigeria?

It depends on your route. It takes five years to complete a Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) degree at a Nigerian university. School of nursing programmes in Nigeria typically last three years. Direct Entry candidates with an RN certificate who enter a university programme in Year 2 complete the BNSc in four years instead of five.

Can I use NECO instead of WAEC for nursing admission?

Yes. NECO is accepted by all Nigerian universities and most colleges of nursing as a valid O'level qualification for nursing admission. The same subject and credit requirements apply.

You can also combine WAEC results from one sitting with NECO results from another sitting, provided both are within two years of each other. Always confirm the specific policy of your target institution before submitting your application.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the WAEC grading system and its significance for university admissions in Nigeria. Understanding how grades convert into points can substantially impact a student’s opportunities, revealing the critical role these scores play in shaping academic futures and determining paths toward desired careers.

Source: Legit.ng