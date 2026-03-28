University of Bradford scholarship options that students from Nigeria can get
The University of Bradford Scholarship provides financial support to Nigerian students seeking to study in the United Kingdom. These opportunities include Sanctuary Scholarships, the Global Scholar Award, and the Rani Scholarship. Interested applicants must apply through the university's official admissions and scholarship portals.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- University of Bradford Scholarship options: Overview for Nigerian applicants
- University of Bradford scholarship requirements
- University of Bradford scholarship application procedure
- University of Bradford tuition fees for international students
- Can I get a scholarship to the UK from Nigeria?
- Does the University of Bradford offer full scholarships for international students?
Key takeaways
- Nigerian students can access several scholarships from the University of Bradford, including the Distance Learning MBA Scholarship, the Executive MBA Scholarship, and the Alumni Discount Scheme.
- The University of Bradford Scholarship mostly caters to undergraduate, master's, and PhD students.
- Some funding options cover full tuition; others provide partial discounts on University of Bradford fees.
- Most scholarships are processed automatically after admission, though a few require a separate application.
University of Bradford Scholarship options: Overview for Nigerian applicants
The University of Bradford offers a wide range of education funding opportunities to support international students, including Nigerians. These financial awards recognise excellence, leadership potential, and financial need, awarding the most deserving students. Below is an overview of the main scholarships available at the University of Bradford.
Global Scholar Award
The Global Scholar Award is one of the most common University of Bradford scholarships for international students. It provides a £5,000 tuition fee reduction based on academic performance.
Students from Nigeria who meet the required entry grades, including the WAEC or NECO credits, and IELTS 6.0 and above are considered. The award covers most full-time programs, including Bachelor's degrees, Master's degrees, and PhD research, though it cannot be used for MBA courses.
Applicants must be new students paying international fees and not on a separate discounted partnership program. The award significantly reduces the University of Bradford's overall tuition fees for international students. To keep the discount for the duration of your studies, you need to maintain good grades, usually an average of at least 60%.
University of Bradford Sanctuary Scholarship
The scholarship is one of the University of Bradford's fully funded scholarships for international students. It is, however, designed to help students facing humanitarian challenges, including asylum seekers and refugees from countries such as Nigeria.
The program focuses on people living in or near Bradford who have been forced to migrate to the UK. To qualify for the University of Bradford Sanctuary Scholarship, you need to have a confirmed offer to study a full-time Bachelor's or Master's degree.
The University of Bradford Sanctuary Scholarship is highly competitive, as it awards only about 10 students each year. If you are selected, the university will completely cover your tuition fees until you become eligible for standard student finance. On top of free tuition, you will receive a £4,000 yearly grant to help pay for your books, study materials, and travel to campus.
Distance Learning MBA Scholarship
The University of Bradford offers a 10% tuition discount specifically for women through the Distance Learning MBA Scholarship. The scholarship aims to help close the gender gap in business leadership. The program is for the Distance Learning MBA, which is a part-time online program and is open to women worldwide.
Nigerian women see their total tuition reduced to £18,593. The best part about this award is that it is automatic and there is no need to fill out a separate scholarship application. There is no limit on how many women can receive this, as long as they meet the standard entry requirements.
Executive MBA Scholarship
The Executive MBA Scholarship is one of the University of Bradford Scholarships for international students in 2026. It offers an automatic tuition discount for its Executive MBA in Dubai to help more professionals, especially women, earn a business degree. If you are a new student paying for your own studies, and you are accepted into the program, the discount is applied to your bill immediately.
While all students receive a 20% reduction, women receive a 30% discount, lowering the total tuition to £18,248. These scholarships are available to students from any country, including Nigeria. However, they must meet the standard entry requirements, such as having an undergraduate degree and professional work experience.
UoB 10% Family Postgraduate Discount
The University of Bradford offers a 10% tuition discount to students through the UoB 10% Family Postgraduate Discount. The discount is for students who have an immediate family member, such as a spouse, parent, child, or sibling, currently working or previously worked for the university.
The UoB 10% Family Postgraduate Discount program is available to self-funding students from any country, including Nigeria. Students starting a full-time or part-time Master's or PhD program are eligible, and it is applied automatically once you enrol.
Rani Scholarship
The Rani Scholarship helps women facing financial or personal struggles to earn a degree. The program specialises in fields where women are often underrepresented, including mechatronic engineering, computer engineering, law, architecture, and finance.
The Rani Scholarship is open to international students, including those from Nigeria. Selected students receive a 50% discount on tuition fees for the entire length of their undergraduate program. Additionally, the university provides extra support like academic mentoring and career guidance to help you succeed.
Alumni Discount Scheme
The Alumni Discount Scheme offers a 10% tuition discount to students who have already completed a degree at the school and want to return for further study. The students include Nigerian graduates moving from a Bachelor's to a Master's or starting a PhD, as well as former exchange students.
The Alumni Discount is available for both full-time and part-time courses starting, provided you are paying for the studies yourself. There is no limit on how many people can receive this, but you can only use one scholarship at a time.
University of Bradford scholarship requirements
Understanding the University of Bradford scholarship requirements is essential for increasing your chances of success. While criteria vary, most scholarships follow similar guidelines. To qualify, applicants must meet the following general eligibility requirements.
- Have an offer of admission from the University of Bradford.
- Meet academic requirements for their chosen program.
- Hold an international student status.
- Demonstrate strong academic performance.
- Have all the required documents including a personal statement, CV, motivation letter, references, transcripts, English proficiency proof, and nationality verification.
- Family or staff ties are required for discounts like Alumni Scheme.
- Proof of hardship for need-based scholarships like Rani or Sanctuary.
University of Bradford scholarship application procedure
Applying to a University of Bradford Scholarship requires careful attention to deadlines and eligibility criteria. Below is the step-by-step process to apply.
- Visit the University of Bradford and apply for admission through the scholarship official portal.
- Receive an offer for an eligible programme.
- Check if your scholarship is automatic or requires a separate application.
- Submit required documents, including academic transcripts and personal statements.
- Apply before the stated deadlines for the University of Bradford Scholarship for international students.
It is important to note that some scholarships are awarded automatically based on academic merit. Fully funded scholarships often require separate applications through external bodies.
University of Bradford tuition fees for international students
The University of Bradford's fees for international students vary by course and level of study. Students undertaking classroom-based subjects are cheaper, while science or engineering courses with lab work are slightly higher. Below is a breakdown of the University of Bradford's fees for different levels of study.
Level
Course type
Full-time fee (per year)
Undergraduate
Classroom
£16,100
Undergraduate
Lab-based
£16,890
Postgraduate taught
Classroom Master's
£15,700
Postgraduate taught
Lab-based Master's
£19,500
Postgraduate research
Classroom PhD
£15,700
Postgraduate research
Lab-based PhD
£19,500
Can I get a scholarship to the UK from Nigeria?
Nigerian students can access multiple scholarship opportunities in the UK. Programmes such as the Rani and Global Scholar Award make studying abroad more accessible.
Does the University of Bradford offer full scholarships for international students?
Most scholarships at the University of Bradford do not offer fully funded scholarships for general international students. However, the Sanctuary Scholarship covers 100% of a student's tuition fees and upkeep, but it is limited to asylum seekers and refugees living in the UK.
The University of Bradford Scholarship options provide Nigerian students with practical financial support to study in the UK. From partial tuition discounts to fully funded opportunities, these scholarships reduce the burden of University of Bradford fees and open doors to quality education.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng published an article about SNEPCo scholarship requirements. The SNEPCo scholarship is a financial grant for Nigerian students, funded by Shell and the NNPC. To qualify, you must be a full-time university student with a CGPA of at least 3.5.
Interested students can apply for the program through the Scholastica online portal. However, they must continue to do well in their classes and follow the school rules. Learn more about SNEPCo scholarship requirements in this post.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.