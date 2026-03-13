Who is Katie Pavlich's husband? Inside Gavy Friedson's life and work
Katie Pavlich's husband, Gavy Friedson, is a renowned American-Israeli emergency medical specialist. The two have shared a life dedicated to public service and media excellence since 2017. While Pavlich has become a household name in political commentary, Gavy has carved out a significant legacy in international emergency management.
Key takeaways
- Gavy Freidson and Katie Pavlich have been married since 5 July 2017.
- He is a prominent Israeli-American first responder and the current Director of International Emergency Management for United Hatzalah.
- Gavy served in the Israel Defense Forces as an infantry soldier and later as a spokesperson from 2007 to 2010.
- He started working in the emergency response at 15 and has responded to over 10,000 emergency calls throughout his career.
Profile summary
Full name
Gavriel Friedson
Gender
Male
Date of birth
30 December 1988
Age
37 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Boca Raton, Florida, United States
Current residence
Washington, D.C., United States
Nationality
Israeli-American
Ethnicity
Jewish
Religion
Judaism
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Katie Pavlich
Profession
Emergency medical specialist
Meet Katie Pavlich's husband: Gavy Friedson's biography
Gavy Friedson, the emergency medical expert, was born on 30 December 1988 in Florida, United States. The Jewish-American moved to Israel at the age of 10. Gavy Friedson has kept details of his family private.
Gavy Friedson attended Reichman University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies. He also holds a Master's in Public Health from Tel Aviv University, specialising in Disaster Management.
What does Gavy Friedson do for a living?
Gavy Friedson is a specialist in emergency medicine and disaster relief, according to his LinkedIn profile. He currently serves as the Director of International Emergency Management and a Global Ambassador for United Hatzalah. He has been with the organisation since January 2008, working as a first responder and later as the Deputy Director of International Operations.
Gavy Friedson's career involves overseeing international medical aid and coordinating international relief missions. He has been on the front lines of numerous global crises, including the aftermath of major hurricanes in the United States and Puerto Rico. Gavy was recently involved in providing medical aid during the Middle East conflict.
Before his civilian rescue work, Gavy served in the Nahal Infantry Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from 2007 to 2009. He also served as their spokesman for over a year from 2009 to 2010. Gavy briefly moved back to the United States, working as a public speaker from September 2010 to September 2011.
A look inside Gavy Friedson and Katie Pavlich's marriage
While Gavy Friedson works in the field, his wife, Katie Pavlich, is a household name in American media. She is a prominent journalist, author, and podcast host, currently hosting her self-titled show on NewsNation. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony on 5 July 2017, surrounded by close friends and family.
Despite their high-profile careers, the couple keeps a relatively low profile. However, Pavlich occasionally shares glimpses of their life on social media. She often highlights their mutual love for travel and the great outdoors.
In 2025, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, continuing to balance their public advocacy with their private life together. Katie posted a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption:
Happy anniversary to my greatest blessing and adventure in life.
FAQs
- Who is Gavy Friedson? Gavy Friedson is best known as Katie Pavlich's husband.
- Who is Katie Pavlich? Katie Pavlich is a prominent American journalist, author, and podcaster.
- What does Gavy Friedson do for a living? He is the Director of International Emergency Management for United Hatzalah, where he manages global disaster response and fundraising.
- Is Katie Pavlich still married? As of March 2026, Katie Pavlich and Gavy Friedson remain happily married, having recently celebrated over 8 years of marriage.
- What is Katie Pavlich's husband's age? Gavy was born in December 1988, making him 37 years old as of March 2026.
- What is Katie Pavlich's husband's religion? He practices Judaism. He often speaks at synagogues and Jewish community centres regarding his rescue work.
- Does Gavy Friedson have a degree? Friedson has a degree in Communication and Media Studies from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya in Israel.
Katie Pavlich's husband, Gavy Friedson, remains a leading figure in emergency medical response. Through his work with United Hatzalah, he has built a life dedicated to saving lives and supporting global humanitarian efforts.
