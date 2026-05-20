A police officer in Kano has been killed during a violent clash between rival thugs, just weeks before his retirement

The officer, identified as Sani S.O. of the Hotoro Division, was allegedly shot with a dane gun while trying to disperse the fighting groups

His death comes amid rising thuggery-related clashes across Kano, raising fresh concerns ahead of the 2027 general elections

A police officer attached to the Hotoro Division in Kano, identified as Sani S.O., has been killed during a violent clash between rival thugs.

The incident occurred just weeks before his scheduled retirement, leaving his community in shock.

Police officer killed in Kano clash as thuggery violence spreads across the city. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a source who spoke to Daily Trust, the officer was deployed with colleagues to disperse fighting groups when he was allegedly shot by one of the thugs using a dane gun.

“He was working at the Hotoro Division and was deployed with others to disperse the thugs. Unknown to him, some of them had a dane gun, which they used to shoot him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” the source said.

Community mourns respected officer

The late officer had served for more than 30 years and was described as a respected figure in his community.

“He was a good person who contributed immensely to society, especially within his immediate environment. He was just a few weeks away from retirement before he was killed,” the source added.

Efforts to get an official reaction from the police were unsuccessful, as the state police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, did not respond to calls or text messages at the time of filing this report.

Rising thuggery in Kano ahead of elections

Kano has recently witnessed a resurgence of thuggery-related clashes across several areas, including Fagge, Abattoir Market, Koki, Kurnar Asabe, Hotoro and Gyadi-Gyadi. The violence has spread even to neighbourhoods previously less associated with such unrest.

This troubling development comes as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, raising concerns about security and public safety in the state.

The tragic event highlights the tragic loss of an officer and the growing challenge of thuggery in Kano. It depicts the urgent need for stronger community and security measures as the country approaches a critical election period.

Kano community mourns respected officer weeks before his retirement. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Court sentences police officer to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that a police officer, Sergeant Ruya Auta, has been sentenced to death by hanging or lethal injection for killing Rinji Bala, a 300-level University of Jos student (UNIJOS) in Plateau State. Sergeant Auta shot Bala dead on May 12, 2020, after the UNJIOJS student was taken into custody along with two friends near the Hwolshe area of Jos while strolling during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chief Justice of Plateau State, Justice David Mann, pronounced a death sentence on the convicted officer after finding him guilty of culpable h0micide. As reported by Daily Trust, Justice Mann delivered the ruling at State High Court 1 in Jos on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Justice Mann explained that the judgement followed a detailed review of the evidence presented by the prosecution and the witnesses’ testimonies.

Source: Legit.ng