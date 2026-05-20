Premier League: Man Shares 20-Year-Old Photo of Him Supporting Arsenal, Celebrates in Unique Way
- A loyal Arsenal supporter shared a side-by-side photo displaying his long journey following the club's Premier League title victory
- The young man posted a childhood picture of himself at the stadium in 2006 alongside a recent photo of him celebrating the 2026 trophy
- The social media post went viral after Arsenal officially ended their 22-year league title wait following Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth
An Arsenal supporter from Lebanon has gone viral on social media after celebrating the club’s Premier League victory in a touching and unique way.
The young man, identified as Amir on X, shared a side-by-side photo showing his journey as a loyal Arsenal supporter from childhood to adulthood after the club finally won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.
Man uniquely celebrates Arsenal's victory
In the viral post shared on May 20, 2026, Amir posted an old photo of himself as a young boy wearing an Arsenal jersey outside the club’s stadium in 2006. Beside it was a recent picture of him as an adult celebrating Arsenal’s latest league triumph in 2026.
Captioning the post, he wrote:
“2006 vs 2026. We did it.”
The emotional post quickly attracted attention online, especially among football lovers who understood the long wait Arsenal supporters endured before winning another league title.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Arsenal officially won the 2025/26 Premier League title after second-placed Manchester City played a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026. The result confirmed Arsenal as league champions and ended the club’s 22-year wait for the trophy since the famous “Invincibles” season of 2003/04.
Reactions as man celebrates Arsenal's victory
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from X users:
@Barrsonn said:
"Yesss. We are Arsenal."
Efe said:
"You've turned from waiting for the championship into a war victim, king."
@Aviationist10 said:
"We have gotten so old. I look at myself in 2003 and I am thinking “Where did time go?”
See his X post below:
Woman who married Arsenal supporter advises ladies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who married an Arsenal supporter has advised single ladies on what to look out for before they settle down and accept a man's hands in marriage.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng