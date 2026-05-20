A loyal Arsenal supporter shared a side-by-side photo displaying his long journey following the club's Premier League title victory

The young man posted a childhood picture of himself at the stadium in 2006 alongside a recent photo of him celebrating the 2026 trophy

The social media post went viral after Arsenal officially ended their 22-year league title wait following Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth

An Arsenal supporter from Lebanon has gone viral on social media after celebrating the club’s Premier League victory in a touching and unique way.

The young man, identified as Amir on X, shared a side-by-side photo showing his journey as a loyal Arsenal supporter from childhood to adulthood after the club finally won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

An Arsenal supporter celebrates his favourite Premier League victory in a touching and unique way. Photo credit: @_Amzo_/X

Source: Twitter

Man uniquely celebrates Arsenal's victory

In the viral post shared on May 20, 2026, Amir posted an old photo of himself as a young boy wearing an Arsenal jersey outside the club’s stadium in 2006. Beside it was a recent picture of him as an adult celebrating Arsenal’s latest league triumph in 2026.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“2006 vs 2026. We did it.”

The emotional post quickly attracted attention online, especially among football lovers who understood the long wait Arsenal supporters endured before winning another league title.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Arsenal officially won the 2025/26 Premier League title after second-placed Manchester City played a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026. The result confirmed Arsenal as league champions and ended the club’s 22-year wait for the trophy since the famous “Invincibles” season of 2003/04.

Reactions as man celebrates Arsenal's victory

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from X users:

@Barrsonn said:

"Yesss. We are Arsenal."

Efe said:

"You've turned from waiting for the championship into a war victim, king."

@Aviationist10 said:

"We have gotten so old. I look at myself in 2003 and I am thinking “Where did time go?”

See his X post below:

Woman who married Arsenal supporter advises ladies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who married an Arsenal supporter has advised single ladies on what to look out for before they settle down and accept a man's hands in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng