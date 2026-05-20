Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi advocates for citizenship-focused governance over identity-based politics in Nigeria

Amaechi challenges the effectiveness of the federal character system in ensuring fair leadership

Amaechi links unemployment to insecurity, urging for performance-based leadership assessment

FCT Abuja - Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he would abolish identity-based politics if elected President, insisting that governance should be centred on citizenship rather than ethnicity or religion.

He argued that Nigeria’s political system has been weakened by divisions along regional and religious lines, which he believes have continued to influence voting patterns and national unity.

Amaechi Announces What He'll Abolish When He Becomes President

Source: Twitter

Amaechi: ‘There will be citizenship first’

Amaechi said his administration would prioritise national identity over sectional affiliations, stressing that Nigerians should be treated equally regardless of where they come from.

“If I become President, there will not be this issue. There will be citizenship first and foremost, citizens of Nigeria,” he said.

He maintained that the current system encourages division, adding that leadership should not be determined by ethnic or religious considerations.

“All these, I’m from the West, North or East, and they are calling people to vote for you based on religion,” he said.

Amaechi questions federal character system

The former governor also questioned aspects of the federal character principle, suggesting that it may contribute to inefficiencies in governance.

He argued that while it was designed to ensure fairness, it has in some cases been used to justify structural imbalances.

“If it is because the system is unfair, one way to manage the system is to say give shares to areas,” he said.

Amaechi: ‘A better system reduces insecurity’

Amaechi linked Nigeria’s insecurity challenges to unemployment and systemic failure, suggesting that improved governance would reduce crime.

He explained that many social vices arise due to lack of structured economic engagement.

“If everybody is employed… you won’t have time to rob,” he said.

“You are at work by 6am and close by 6pm; you are too tired to carry a gun,” he added.

Amaechi urges performance-based leadership

He concluded by calling for leaders to be assessed based on their track records rather than identity politics.

Amaechi insisted that Nigeria must move towards a system where competence and results define leadership selection rather than ethnicity or religion.

Amaechi says Atiku will fail ADC primaries

Legit.ng earflier reported that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he is confident of securing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections, while questioning the long-term electoral strength of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Amaechi argued that repeated success in party primaries has not translated into presidential victory for Atiku, suggesting that the pattern may continue in the coming contest.

Source: Legit.ng