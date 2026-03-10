SNEPCo scholarship requirements and how to submit your application

The SNEPCo scholarship is a financial grant program funded by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. Eligible applicants can apply through the Scholastica online portal, but must be full-time students with at least a 3.5 CGPA, show satisfactory academic progress, and meet campus conduct standards.

SNEPCo scholarship provides a fully funded financial aid to bright students. Photo: @shellnaigeria, @NNPCRetailltd on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

The SNEPCo scholarship is open to outstanding full-time 200-level undergraduate students from public universities.

from public universities. Successful applicants receive a yearly grant of ₦250,000 from their second year until graduation.

from their second year until graduation. Candidates must maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a 5.0 scale.

SNEPCo Scholarship: Supporting academic brilliance in Nigeria

The SNEPCo scholarship is part of SNEPCo's corporate social initiative, in partnership with NNPC. The award is merit-based and is open to full-time undergraduate students in Nigerian federal or state universities.

The SNEPCo scholarship is awarded annually and is renewable based on academic excellence. Although Shell funds the program, it is not restricted to the oil and gas courses. It awards students undertaking National Universities Commission (NUC) accredited programs, with a preference of science, technology, mathematics, and engineering courses.

SNEPCo scholarship requirements

Understanding the requirements for the SNEPCo scholarship is essential before you start your application. Below are the general eligibility criteria.

SNEPCo scholarship is open to Nigerian undergraduate students in state or federal universities. Photo: @NNPCRetailltd on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens.

Candidates must be enrolled full-time in accredited state or federal universities in Nigeria.

Only 200-level students are eligible to apply.

Potential beneficiaries must have attained a minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 5.0 or its equivalent. The results are based on 100-level performance.

Applicants must not be beneficiaries of any other oil and gas scholarship.

Candidates must provide an accredited academic and personal documentation.

Multiple applications and the provision of false information will lead to disqualification.

Essential documents for SNEPCo scholarship

Applicants must complete and submit verification documents when applying for the SNEPCo program. Ensure all the documents are clear to avoid disqualification. Below is a list of all the documents needed to qualify for the scholarship.

A valid National Identification Number (NIN).

A valid school ID.

Recent passport photos.

Official JAMB admission letter.

University admission letter.

UTME result.

A copy of O-Level result (WAEC, NECO, or equivalent).

100-level academic transcripts or a signed results slip showing CGPA.

SNEPCo scholarship application process

The SNEPCo scholarship application is completed online through their official scholarship portal. Below is a step-by-step guide to applying for the SNEPCo scholarship.

The SNEPCo scholarship online application portal. Photo: @candidate.scholastica.ng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Visit the official Scholastica website. Log in if you already have a profile. If not, create a new account with a valid email and phone number. Link your National Identification Number to your profile. Complete the online form by filling in your personal and academic details accurately. Upload all the required documents in the specified format. Review your application before submission. Submit the form and print the confirmation slip.

Keep monitoring your profile to see major announcements so you do not miss important updates. If successful, you will be invited for an aptitude test.

SNEPCo scholarship deadline

The SNEPCo scholarship deadline varies each year, but it is usually 14 days after the portal is opened. According to Scribd, the application for the 2026 cycle is open. Applicants are encouraged to check the official portal to avoid missing the deadline.

How much does the SNEPCo scholarship pay?

The program awards an annual financial grant of ₦250,000. This amount covers full tuition and living expenses.

SNEPCo scholarship awards students in state or federal universities in Nigeria. Photo: @Unibadanng on Facebook

Source: Facebook

How do you qualify for the SNEPCo scholarship?

To qualify for the Shell Snepco scholarship, potential candidates must meet the specific criteria set by the board. These requirements include being a Nigerian citizen, being enrolled in a state or federal university in the 200-level, and having a minimum of 3.5 CGPA. Applicants must also not be beneficiaries of any other oil and gas scholarship.

Is the NSP scholarship for the general category?

The NNPC/SNEPCo scholarship 2026 is open to the general category, although priority is given to state category students. However, applicants must meet all the minimum requirements in the guidelines.

The SNEPCo scholarship offers financial support to bright Nigerian undergraduates in state and federal universities. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria, submit the required documents, and apply online to be considered.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship. The King Abdulaziz University Scholarship is a great opportunity for Nigerian students to study in Saudi Arabia at no cost. It is a fully funded program for both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

To apply for the King Abdulaziz University Scholarship, you need to have excellent grades and meet specific age and health requirements. Applicants can submit their documents through the university's official online portal.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng