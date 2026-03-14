Covenant University has given a detailed breakdown of acts students are not permitted to engage in

The school gave a breakdown of its dos and don'ts in the students' handbook, which is on the school website

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the acts that could make Covenant University expel or suspend its students

Covenant University, a higher institution located in Ogun State, Nigeria, has introduced some rules that list acts that are not allowed by the institution or behaviors students are expected to avoid.

These acts listed by Covenant University in the students' handbook are meant to ensure the safety of all students, non-students, staff, and the general public.

Covenant University lists behaviors that are not allowed for students. Photo Source: Covenant University

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Covenant University lists behaviors not allowed

Covenant University mentioned in the handbook, which can be found on the official website of the school, that it has the right to discipline or determine the fate of any student found engaging in any act considered improper or against the school rules.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled 10 acts or behaviors that Covenant University does not permit its students to engage in within or outside the institution, as punishment for anyone found engaging in them would be severe.

1. Unruly behavior

Covenant University, in a section under Chapter 8, which can be found on page 139 of the handbook, explained that unruly behavior refers to acts carried out without restraint or control.

These acts may, according to Covenant University, include fighting, stalking, issuing threats to others, the use of violence in any form, and several others.

The penalty for this includes a warning and possibly expulsion from the university, depending on the context of the offense.

2. Indecent behavior

On page 144 of the Covenant University handbook, certain acts such as spitting in public spaces, defecating outside designated areas, violating interactive time, and more are considered indecent behavior, which the school does not allow.

A student who is found to have engaged in any of these acts may face suspension for a certain duration, after which a repeated offence may result in expulsion.

3. Vandalism

Covenant University frowns on any act that involves the destruction of school property or property owned by individuals or students within the school environment.

The penalty for these acts ranges from suspension to expulsion, depending on the gravity of the crime.

4. Disorderly assembly

While students of Covenant University have the right to carry out their day-to-day activities without hindrance, the school handbook states that students shall not gather in large numbers in a way that raises alarm, disrupts public peace, results in violence, or disrupts the activities of the university.

Any student found to have engaged in this may face suspension for a specific duration or expulsion, depending on the gravity of the offense.

5. Stealing and pilfering

On page 146, Chapter 8 of the Covenant University students' handbook, individuals are advised not to remove or take any item that belongs to another person or the university, regardless of the value of the item, as this will be considered stealing.

The penalty for this act is expulsion from the university.

6. Insubordination

This is the act of refusing to submit to or disrespecting someone in authority. According to Covenant University, this act violates the school rules.

A student found to have engaged in this may be issued a letter of caution at first instance, while repeated violations may result in suspension, and continued violations could eventually lead to expulsion.

7. Secret cult

Covenant University requires students to sign an oath denouncing or renouncing their involvement in any secret activity or group within or outside the school or anywhere else.

Any student found to be engaging in cult-related activities, such as the use of diabolical connotations, occult rings, bands, items, or slogans, shall be expelled from the university and may also be tried under the law.

Covenant University shares detailed dos and don’ts for students. Photo Source: Covenant University

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8. Double matriculation

Covenant University recognizes the right of students to study and enjoy a peaceful academic session. However, a student who is already admitted into a program in the university is not permitted to take another JAMB form with the intention of changing to another discipline or course within the university.

Any student found guilty of this act shall face expulsion.

9. False identity and information

Every student of Covenant University is expected to provide correct information when demanded by the school authority, either at the time of admission or at any other instance.

Covenant University states in its handbook that any student found to have violated this rule shall be suspended from the university for a certain duration.

10. Sexual behavior and harassment

Any improper act committed by a student against another without the consent of the other person or any unwanted sexual advance by a person violates the school rules, and this matter is taken seriously.

Covenant University's handbook, which can be accessed through the official website, lists examples of acts that are considered sexual harassment and the penalty for such acts.

Other offences

Aside from the above-lis ed acts, Covenant University has several other behaviors that are banned by the school. Some of these include disregard for the spiritual values of the institution, violence in halls of residence, violation of dress codes, examination misconduct, infringement on other university regulations, fraud, forgery, and more.

The punishment for these acts is severe, as it ranges from suspension to expulsion and may even lead to trial in a court of law.

Covenant University graduate shared an emotional story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Covenant University, Mmesomachukwu Ogbonnah, went viral after sharing that she once cried when she checked one of her results in school.

The brilliant student said she studied very hard to improve her grades and eventually graduated with a 4.88 CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng