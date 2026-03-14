A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated his matriculation into Covenant University to begin his university education

The young man opened up about the "contracts" he had with the school, while sharing four things he planned to do as a student

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his matriculation into the Covenant University

A young Nigerian lady, Henry Igweka, shared her experience as she celebrated his matriculation into the University of Ibadan.

Sharing his experience on social media, the new student shared the three "contracts' between him and the school.

Covenant University new student celebrating his matriculation shares 3 “contracts” between him and school. Photo: LinkedIn/Henry Igweka

Source: UGC

Covenant University student celebrates matriculation

On his LinkedIn page, Henry Igweka celebrated his matriculation into Covenant University to study Industrial Physics with Renewable Energy.

He opened up about what the matriculation meant to him, stating that it was a contract between him and the school.

Henry mentioned the three "contracts" between him and the school, while outlining four things he would focus on while in school.

He wrote on his LinkedIn post:

"On January 30th, I formally matriculated into Covenant University to study Industrial Physics with Renewable Energy. For me, matriculation is not just about the ceremony, It is a contract between the school and me. A contract to pursue academic excellence at a high standard. A contract to build with discipline while studying. A contract to leave this phase better than I entered it.

"University is often described as a time to discover yourself, but I see it as a time to build yourself deliberately. So, over the next four years, my focus is clear: • Academic rigor • Structured execution • Building real projects • Documenting the process honestly.

"This is the starting line. Let the work begin."

Netizens celebrate Covenant University's fresher's matriculation

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his matriculation into the Covenant University.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Kelvin Akproko said:

"Congratulations on your matriculation. Would like to connect with you Henry. Kindly connect back."

Dr Azu Ezenwoke said:

"I met you today. You are a remarkable young man. Don't know your full story, but I'm waiting for your IMPACT."

Andrae Adeife said:

"Congratulations bro."

Covenant University fresher shares 3 'contracts' between him and the school. Photo: LinkedIn/Henry Igweka

Source: UGC

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng