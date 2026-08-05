Zenith Bank confirms hackers accessed limited customer information in a recent cyberattack

Bank reassures customers that funds and accounts remain safe amid rising cybercrime concerns

Customers urged to remain vigilant against phishing scams following the data breach

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Zenith Bank has confirmed that hackers gained unauthorised access to part of its database, exposing limited customer information in a cyberattack that is part of a wider global campaign targeting organisations across multiple industries.

The lender, however, reassured customers that their money remains safe, stressing that its banking systems, digital channels and financial services have not been compromised.

Zenith Bank confirms cyberattack but reassures customer funds' safety. Credit: Zenith Bank

Source: UGC

The disclosure comes amid rising concerns over cybercrime targeting financial institutions in Nigeria and around the world.

Limited customer information accessed

In an email sent to customers on Tuesday, Zenith Bank disclosed that the attackers were able to access a limited amount of customer information, including email addresses and phone numbers.

The bank clarified that no evidence suggests the hackers gained access to customers' accounts, passwords, PINs, One-Time Passwords (OTPs), or funds.

According to the bank, the incident forms part of a broader wave of coordinated cyberattacks affecting organisations across different sectors globally.

Despite the breach, Zenith Bank maintained that all banking services, mobile and internet banking platforms, ATMs and other digital channels remain secure and fully operational.

Bank activates cybersecurity response

Zenith Bank said it immediately activated its incident response protocols and cybersecurity safeguards after detecting the breach.

The financial institution disclosed that investigations into the attack are ongoing as its security teams work to determine the full scope of the incident and strengthen existing protections against future threats.

The bank reiterated its commitment to safeguarding customer information and ensuring that its security infrastructure continues to meet industry standards.

Customers warned to watch for scammers

Following the cyberattack, Zenith Bank urged customers to remain vigilant against phishing attempts that often follow data breaches.

The lender warned customers to ignore suspicious emails, text messages and phone calls requesting sensitive banking information.

According to a report by TheCabale, it also reminded customers never to disclose their passwords, PINs, One-Time Passwords (OTPs), card details or other security credentials to anyone, regardless of claims that the request comes from the bank.

Cybersecurity experts have long warned that hackers frequently use stolen contact details to launch targeted phishing campaigns aimed at tricking victims into revealing confidential financial information.

Cyber threats continue to target Nigerian banks

The latest incident highlights the growing cybersecurity risks facing Nigeria's banking sector.

In August 2024, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) disclosed that cybercriminals attempted to compromise its website domain. At the time, the bank assured customers that no personal or financial data had been affected.

The development also comes months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned Nigerians about an increase in cyber fraud involving fake emails, online messages and fraudulent communications falsely claiming to originate from the apex bank, Leadership reported.

The regulator said the scammers were circulating misleading messages designed to deceive members of the public into clicking malicious links or divulging sensitive personal information.

Some of the fake communications also contained false claims relating to the CBN's leadership, licensing activities and policy decisions.

Zenith reassures customers

While investigations into the latest cyberattack continue, Zenith Bank has assured customers that their deposits and banking operations remain protected.

The bank thanked customers for their continued confidence and reiterated its commitment to protecting customer information while working with relevant experts to address the incident and reinforce its cybersecurity defences.

Zenith Bank confirms cyberattack but says no funds were stolen. Credit: Zenith Bank

Source: UGC

The incident serves as another reminder for bank customers to remain cautious online, verify every communication claiming to come from financial institutions, and never share confidential banking credentials with anyone.

CBN exposes 13,117 fraud-linked BVNs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's banking sector has intensified its fight against financial fraud, with the number of Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) linked to fraudulent activities surging to 13,117 in 2025.

The latest figures, released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its 2025 Annual Report and Statement of Accounts, show that commercial banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and other financial institutions, significantly expanded fraud monitoring during the year.

Source: Legit.ng