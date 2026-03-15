A University of Ibadan Food Technology graduate explained why he missed his induction despite emerging best graduating student

The graduate revealed he travelled to Abuja to participate in activities surrounding the Nigerian Alternative Protein Summit

He described the intense week filled with meetings, academic engagements, and industry discussions on the future of food innovation

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Boluwatife Oluwasakin, has explained why he was absent from his professional induction ceremony despite emerging as the best graduating student in his department.

The UI graduate who studied Food Technology shared the reason in a LinkedIn post that has since attracted attention online.

A University of Ibadan best graduating student speaks about missing his induction ceremony. Photo credit: Boluwatife Oluwasakin/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate misses his induction ceremony

Legit.ng reports that the sixth induction ceremony organised by the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology for Food Technology graduates of the University of Ibadan was held on February 26, 2026.

Oluwasakin, as President of the University of Ibadan Alt Protein Project, explained that while his classmates were being inducted into the institute, he was in Abuja participating in activities related to the Nigerian Alternative Protein Summit, an initiative he had spent months helping to organise.

Boluwatife Oluwasakin at Nigerian Alternative Protein Summit. Photo credit: Boluwatife Oluwasakin/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

He said:

"On February 26, 2026, my classmates were inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) as graduate members.

I wasn't there.

Not because I didn't care or chose not to be, but because that same day, I was in Abuja, standing in the middle of something I had spent months helping to build."

In his LinkedIn post, the young graduate said the period marked one of the most intense weeks of his undergraduate journey, filled with academic engagements, meetings, and industry discussions focused on the future of food innovation.

He noted that his involvement in the summit and other related programmes meant he had to miss the induction ceremony, even though it was an important milestone for him and his classmates.

UI BGS speaks about missing his induction

He also revealed that he graduated as the Best Graduating Male Student in the Food Technology department at the University of Ibadan.

This is what he said he did throughout the week of his induction ceremony:

"Sunday — My team at The University of Ibadan Alt Protein Project (UIAPP) sat across the table from Alex Mayers, MD of The Good Food Institute Europe. We had a discussion on the work of the UIAPP, the state of alternative proteins in Nigeria, and our research.

Monday — A delegation including our staff adviser Professor Kolawole Falade, Mr. Alex Mayers, and some UIAPP executives visited the offices of the Vice Chancellor, the Dean of the Faculty of Technology, and the Head of the Department of Food Technology at the University of Ibadan.

Tuesday — I traveled to Ogbomosho to speak at the LAUTECH NAFSTS chapter Food Week Symposium, which had invited the University of Ibadan Alt Protein Project. I was there in two capacities, representing both UIAPP and my role as President of Nigerian Association of Food Science and Technology Students [NAFSTS] UI.

Wednesday — I traveled with Prof. K. O. Falade to Abuja.

Thursday — Day 1 of the Nigerian Alternative Protein Summit. While my name was being called at the induction I missed, I was honoured to have Professor Joseph Abu, a former president of NIFST felicitate with me.

Friday — Day 2.

Saturday — Back to Ibadan.

This is what the final stretch of a Food Technology degree looks like when you choose to show up, not just for yourself, but for something larger than you."

UI first-class engineering graduate recounts admission challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan engineering graduate inspired many after sharing how a tense admission moment later turned into an academic triumph.

The Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate reflected on ten academic and leadership milestones achieved during his years at the university.

Source: Legit.ng