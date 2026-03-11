Full List: Raw Food and Other 23 Items Not Allowed at Covenant University in 2026
- Covenant University has outlined a clear list of items that students are strictly forbidden to bring onto campus in 2026
- From raw food and cooking appliances to hard drugs, alcohol, and entertainment devices, the rules are designed to maintain discipline and safety
- These restrictions reflect the institution’s commitment to creating a focused learning environment rooted in values and responsibility
Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, has a strict code of conduct that extends beyond academics.
To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the university enforces a list of prohibited items that students are not allowed to bring onto campus in 2026.
This policy is designed to safeguard students’ wellbeing and uphold the institution’s values.
Raw food items
Among the banned items are raw food products. The university discourages students from bringing raw food to campus, as cooking is not permitted in hostels. This rule ensures safety and prevents fire hazards that could arise from cooking equipment.
Hard drugs and cigarettes
Covenant University has a zero-tolerance policy towards hard drugs such as Indian hemp and other illicit substances. Cigarettes are also strictly forbidden.
Alcohol and weapons
Alcoholic drinks, lethal weapons, guns, bullets, and injections are all prohibited. The university prioritises safety and security, ensuring that the campus remains a safe space for learning and personal growth.
Cooking utensils and appliances
Students are not allowed to bring cooking utensils such as hot plates, rice cookers, toasters, microwaves, blenders, or saucepans. Larger appliances like refrigerators, grillers, and washing machines are also banned.
Clothing restrictions
Interestingly, Covenant University also restricts certain clothing materials. Jeans, jean-like fabrics, chinos, corduroy, and what the institution describes as “diabolic materials” are not permitted.
Entertainment devices
Television sets, video machines, DVD and VCD players, TV cards, antennas, and ungodly musical tapes or CDs are banned. The university also prohibits phones, SIM cards, sim-enabled devices, and gaming consoles such as PlayStation. These rules are intended to minimise distractions and keep students focused on their studies.
Other prohibited items
Additional banned items include condoms and contraceptives, kerosene lamps, gas cookers, candles, matches, lighters, and any goods meant for sale or business activities. The university also reserves the right to update the list of contraband items as needed.
See the full list below:
- Hard drugs such as Indian hemp and other illicit drugs
- Cigarettes
- Alcohol and alcoholic drinks
- Lethal weapons / injection
- Bottles, knives, fork
- Guns or bullets
- Knock out of any kind
- Kerosene lamp, gas cooker, candles, matches, lighter
- Washing machine
- Cooking utensils such as hot plates, rice cookers, toasters, microwaves, electric boiling ring, saucepans, blenders etc.
- Refrigerators, grillers
- Any items meant for sale or business activities
- Raw food items
- Jeans or jean-like material, chinos, corduroy, and diabolic materials
- TV sets
- Ungodly musical tapes & CDs
- Video machines, tapes, DVD & VCD players
- TV card, antennas
- Phones, SIM cards, sim-enabled devices and other phone accessories
- Computer game (PlayStation)
- Weight or shot put
- Condoms and contraceptives
- Other contraband items that may be specified or published from time to time
