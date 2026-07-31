The University of Ibadan (UI) officially released the results of its 2025/2026 post-UTME screening exercise for candidates who applied to the institution

Legit.ng confirmed the development on Friday, July 31, 2026, from two separate sources with knowledge of the release

Admission seekers who sat the CBT screening between July 27 and 29 can now access their results through the school's portal

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The University of Ibadan (UI) has released the results of its 2025/2026 post-UTME screening exercise, Legit.ng can confirm.

Two sources separately confirmed the development to Legit.ng on Friday night, July 31, 2026.

University of Ibadan (UI) releases 2025/2026 post-UTME screening results as candidates begin checking their scores online. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

The first, a member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said:

"I can confirm that candidates who participated in the 2025/2026 University of Ibadan post-UTME screening have had their results released. They are advised to check their admission portal."

A second source, who said his younger brother scored 88/100 on the screening, also confirmed that the results were out.

When did UI screening take place?

The computer-based test (CBT) exercise was conducted from July 27 to 29, 2026.

Candidates who participated in the screening during that period can now check their results.

How to check your UI post-UTME result

Visit the University of Ibadan official website.

Log in to your individual UI admission portal using your credentials.

View your 2026 post-UTME screening result on your dashboard.

UI's post-UTME candidates can now check their scores on the university's admission portal. Photo credit: @MySchoolGist

Source: Twitter

UI admits outstanding WAEC candidate

Meanwhile, UI has offered admission to a boy with an outstanding WAEC result to study Medicine and Surgery at the institution.

This was revealed in a post shared on LinkedIn by an educator, who said the newly admitted UI student was one of his former students.

In his post, he explained that he visited the University of Ibadan to celebrate the matriculation of some of his former students who gained admission to the institution, just as he does every year.

UI admits filling station attendant

In the same vein, a young boy who wrote JAMB multiple times while working at a filling station has secured admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan.

He gave a detailed explanation of his story in a post he recently shared on his Facebook page, which at the moment has attracted attention.

The intelligent young man also mentioned the JAMB score and the post-UTME result that helped him secure admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the respected tertiary institution.

UI sends commendation letter to pharmacist

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pharmacist reacted on X after receiving a letter of commendation from UI and an invitation to an award ceremony.

The pharmacist, of the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, expressed delight about the letter as she displayed it.

In the letter, UI's deputy vice-chancellor said her abstract has been selected for consideration at the proposed University-Industry Conference.

Source: Legit.ng