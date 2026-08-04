Iceland Updates Residence Permit Processing Time, Lists Waiting Periods for Foreigners
- Iceland's Directorate of Immigration has published official processing timelines for residence permit applications on its government website
- First-time foreigners and applicants face a significantly longer wait compared to those renewing an existing permit
- Certain circumstances can push processing times beyond the standard window, with students facing strict application deadlines tied to each semester
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Iceland's Directorate of Immigration has published the official processing timelines for residence permit applications, outlining how long first-time and renewal applicants should expect to wait for a decision.
According to the government's official immigration portal, first-time residence permit applicants can expect to wait 8 to 10 months for their application to be processed.
Those applying to renew an existing permit face a considerably shorter timeline, with decisions expected within three months.
Iceland residence permit wait time for foreigners
The Icelandic government noted that several circumstances can push waiting times beyond the standard window. Applications that arrive incomplete, cases requiring additional documentation, situations that call for an in-person interview, or instances where an applicant has requested an exemption from permit requirements can all result in extended processing periods.
The published timelines serve as a practical guide for individuals planning to relocate to Iceland, allowing prospective residents to factor in waiting periods for travel and employment arrangements in advance.
US explains visa approval wait time
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government explained what the published wait times for nonimmigrant visa interview appointments actually mean for applicants.
Wait times for interview waivers follow different rules and do not cover how long a consular officer takes to process the application.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng