The UK government announced the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, which allows eligible foreign nationals to live and work in Britain

The scheme covers citizens from 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, among others

In some cases, the Youth Mobility Scheme visa can be extended beyond the standard two-year period

The United Kingdom has a visa programme that allows young citizens from select countries to travel to Britain and work there for up to two years.

The programme, known as the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, is designed for eligible foreign nationals who meet the requirements. In certain circumstances, the visa can be extended beyond the initial two-year period.

UK introduces Youth Mobility Scheme visa, explains who can work in Britain for 2 years. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/JACK TAYLOR/Connect Images/AlxeyPnferov

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for UK Youth Mobility Scheme

Ten countries currently have their citizens listed as eligible for this visa.

Below is the full list:

1. Australia

2. Canada

3. New Zealand

4. South Korea

5. Andorra

6. Iceland

7. Japan

8. Monaco

9. San Marino

10. Uruguay

More about the UK Youth Mobility Scheme

It is worth noting that this article covers only the list of eligible countries. Details such as application fees, age requirements, and other conditions attached to the scheme are not covered here.

Further information about the UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply, is available on the official UK government website.

UK launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners can search for visa sponsorship jobs.

The government-backed platform also guides on finding employment, applying for jobs, and relocating to Germany through legal pathways.

Source: Legit.ng