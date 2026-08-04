UK Launches Youth Mobility Scheme Visa for Foreigners To Work in Britain, Names Eligible Countries
- The UK government announced the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, which allows eligible foreign nationals to live and work in Britain
- The scheme covers citizens from 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan, among others
- In some cases, the Youth Mobility Scheme visa can be extended beyond the standard two-year period
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The United Kingdom has a visa programme that allows young citizens from select countries to travel to Britain and work there for up to two years.
The programme, known as the Youth Mobility Scheme visa, is designed for eligible foreign nationals who meet the requirements. In certain circumstances, the visa can be extended beyond the initial two-year period.
Countries eligible for UK Youth Mobility Scheme
Ten countries currently have their citizens listed as eligible for this visa.
Below is the full list:
1. Australia
2. Canada
3. New Zealand
4. South Korea
5. Andorra
6. Iceland
7. Japan
8. Monaco
9. San Marino
10. Uruguay
More about the UK Youth Mobility Scheme
It is worth noting that this article covers only the list of eligible countries. Details such as application fees, age requirements, and other conditions attached to the scheme are not covered here.
Further information about the UK Youth Mobility Scheme visa, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply, is available on the official UK government website.
UK launches official job website for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners can search for visa sponsorship jobs.
The government-backed platform also guides on finding employment, applying for jobs, and relocating to Germany through legal pathways.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng