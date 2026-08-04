Rwanda's Ministry of Public Service and Labour announced Friday, August 7, 2026, as a public holiday for Umuganura Day

The declaration covers all employers and employees in both public and private sectors across Rwanda

Umuganura Day is an ancient harvest festival that only became an official public holiday in Rwanda in 2011

Kigali, Rwanda - Rwanda has declared Friday, August 7, 2026, a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, and applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.

Rwanda observes a nationwide public holiday on Friday, August 7, 2026, to celebrate Umuganura Day. Photo credit: @RwandainCanada

Source: Twitter

The ministry said in its official statement:

"The Ministry of Public Service and Labour informs all employers and employees in both public and private sectors that Friday, August 7, 2026, will be a public holiday in celebration of Umuganura Day."

Read the ministry's full statement on the public holiday below via X:

What is Umuganura Day?

Umuganura is one of Rwanda's most significant cultural observances. The festival gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it. Despite being called a harvest festival, it is observed before the harvest begins, a tradition rooted in the practice of elders tasting the fruits of the new season before any family member is permitted to do so.

The celebration starts within individual families and then expands into wider community gatherings where traditional foods, crafts, and performances are shared. Rwandan restaurants and cultural centres, both at home and abroad, typically mark the occasion with special offerings tied to the country's culinary heritage.

Agriculture sits at the heart of why the day carries such weight. About 80% of Rwanda's labour force is engaged in farming activities, which contribute roughly 40% of the country's Gross Domestic Product. Tea and coffee are the country's most important cash crops, making up around 80% of its agricultural exports.

History of Umuganura festival

Umuganura has survived considerable upheaval. Germany colonised Rwanda in 1899 as part of German East Africa, and Belgium took control in 1916 during World War I. The prolonged period of colonial rule disrupted the festival, and it went uncelebrated for many years. Rwanda gained independence in July 1962, and the country gradually rebuilt its national identity in the decades that followed.

Despite its ancient origins, Umuganura was only formally recognised as a public holiday in 2011. Beyond its cultural significance, the day also serves as an occasion to reflect on the country's yearly achievements across the sectors that drive national development.

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UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) still have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The upcoming breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng