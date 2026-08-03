The National Youth Service Corps declared that NERD clearance is now compulsory for all prospective corps members ahead of mobilisation

The NYSC shared the directive via its official X account on Monday, urging graduates to complete the process early

The warning came hours after the scheme announced mobilisation for the 2026 Batch 'B' service year

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a firm warning to prospective corps members, saying that anyone who fails to obtain clearance from the National Electronic Registration Database (NERD) will not be admitted into the national service programme.

The NYSC gave the warning as it steps up preparations for the mobilisation of a new batch of graduates ahead of the next orientation exercise.

NYSC warns that no NERD clearance, no mobilisation for service. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

The scheme published the directive through its official X account @officialnyscng on Monday, August 3, 2026.

In the notice, the NYSC urged all prospective corps members to act quickly: "This is to inform PCMs (Prospective Corps Members) that without NERD clearance, no NYSC. Get your NERD clearance early. Avoid delays in your mobilisation."

The scheme followed this up with a second, blunter reminder: "NERD clearance is compulsory for all PCMs. No NERD clearance, No NYSC!!!"

What NERD directive means for graduates

Although the NYSC did not spell out the full details of the clearance process in the public notice, the directive signals a tightened verification regime as the scheme moves closer to the next orientation exercise.

Prospective corps members who delay completing the NERD process risk having their mobilisation pushed back.

The notice arrived just hours after the NYSC formally announced the mobilisation of a fresh batch of prospective corps members for the 2026 Batch 'B' service year, calling on institutions and eligible graduates to wrap up all necessary documentation without delay.

The NERD warning also follows a separate safety advisory issued recently by the scheme, in which it cautioned prospective corps members against travelling to orientation camps at night.

Taken together, the three advisories suggest the NYSC is tightening both administrative and safety requirements as orientation camp season draws nearer.

Reaction to No NERD, No NYSC mobilisation

@1big_x_

That's right. Without NERD, they won't process your Registration in camp. A lot of candidates don't know bout this, but as time goes by, they'll get to know.

@femiadekunle54

How long does it take to register for NERD?.

@blazeepascal

Every day, NYSC keeps bringing new rules.

@dAlphaSam

Which one is NERD clearance again?

NYSC announces date for 2026 Batch B Stream II

Recall that NYSC announced that the 2026 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course will begin next month across Nigeria.

The three-week exercise runs from August 5 to August 25, 2026, in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said the call-up numbers have been uploaded to prospective corps members' dashboards, with letters to follow.

Source: Legit.ng