Covenant University has released a long list which contains rules that male and female students must obey

The rules and regulations can be found in the handbook, which is published on the school portal for students to access

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of these items which male and female students are banned from wearing in the school

Covenant University has continued to make its position known on its stand against indecent dressing in the university. To promote a healthy and moral society, the institution released dress codes for male and female students, alongside a list of some items not permitted to be worn by students of the university.

In the students' handbook, which can be accessed via the website of Covenant University, Chapter 7, Section 6 deals with issues on dress codes. The handbook on the school website, from which this information was obtained and on which the article is based, is marked for the year 2019-2022.

Covenant University warns students to follow handbook regulations. Photo Source: Covenant University, Facebook/bishopdavidolaniyioyedepo

Source: Facebook

Covenant University publishes handbook

From Chapter 7, Section 6, Subsection 1, Covenant University spelled out dress codes for students, which can be easily found from pages 113 to 116, while the male dress code, which contains dos and don'ts, can be found from pages 116 to 118.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of dress codes which Covenant University banned for both male and female students.

1. Short skirts and trousers

While students are permitted to dress in various outfits, Covenant University, in its rule book, made it mandatory for female students to wear skirts that are below the knee.

The school states in its rule that the skirts must be 5-10 cm (2-4 inches) below the knee.

For the male students, no male student of Covenant University is allowed to wear any form of jumpy trousers or trousers above the ankle.

Covenant University details items and behaviours not allowed on campus. Photo Source: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

2. Piercing of other parts of the body

According to Covenant University, piercing in any other part of the body aside from the ear is not accepted by the school, and students are expected to agree to only having their ears pierced and not other parts of the body. This applies to female students.

For the male students, the university maintained that it does not permit any form of piercing on any part of their body, and any student caught would be disciplined.

However, male students with piercings before being admitted to the university must declare this during their admission process.

3. Jewelry and chains

For the male students of Covenant University, jewelry such as neck chains, hand chains, toe rings, and finger rings is totally prohibited.

For the female students, ankle chains and rings on the toes are prohibited.

Covenant University lists items that male and female students cannot wear. Photo Source: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

4. Tattoo

In the section of the Covenant University rule book for students, no student of the university is allowed to have a tattoo on their body for whatever reason.

However, individuals who already have tattoos must declare this before their admission into the university, not after, as this may attract severe penalties.

5. Sagging, tubes and camisoles

The practice of pulling down one's trousers below the hip line is considered sagging according to Covenant University, and this is prohibited.

Just as male students are prohibited from sagging, female students are warned not to wear tubes, camisoles, or any clothes that reveal parts of their chest.

6. Wearing of bathroom slippers

For both male and female students of Covenant University, wearing bathroom slippers is not allowed in the library and academic buildings, but only in the hall of residence.

Penalty

Covenant University, on page 119 of the students' handbook, detailed several other items which both male and female students should avoid wearing to classrooms or lecture halls and how they should properly be dressed in the university.

The school mentioned that it reserves the right to carry out disciplinary action against any student who violates the rules, and the punishment varies depending on the offence, which may include a warning, suspension, or expulsion.

Covenant University lists behaviours students must avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Covenant University published a detailed list of behaviours students are not allowed to engage in.

The rules, which are contained in the school’s students’ handbook, warn that offences such as stealing, cultism, vandalism, indecent behaviour, insubordination, and disorderly assembly could lead to suspension or expulsion from the university.

Source: Legit.ng