Covenant University Graduate Who Once Carried Over 6 Courses Celebrates CGPA
- Covenant University graduate has shared how she improved from six Fs and 1.44 GPA to graduate with Second Class Upper
- The young graduate's academic turnaround included scoring five As and one B in her final second semester
- She encouraged struggling students not to give up, stressing that delays and setbacks do not determine outcomes
A graduate of Covenant University has gone viral online after sharing how she turned around her academic performance despite struggling with poor grades earlier in her university journey.
The graduate, Temiloluwa Omomo, took to LinkedIn to recount how she moved from one of her lowest academic moments to eventually graduating with a respectable second-class upper degree.
In her post, Temiloluwa shared the result of her 2021/2022 Alpha semester. In the result, she had six Fs out of 15 courses, ending with a GPA of 1.44. This was a result she described as the toughest moment in her academic journey.
However, she explained that things later improved significantly after she made efforts to work harder on her studies.
Covenant university graduate shares academic comeback
According to her 2024/2025 Omega semester result, she achieved five As and one B across six courses, earning a GPA of 4.8.
The improvement eventually helped her graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 3.46/5.00, which placed her in the second-class upper division category.
Temiloluwa, who studied Information and Communication Engineering at Covenant University, reflected on the experience.
Despite acknowledging that her final CGPA was "not perfect," she expressed pride in the progress she made over time.
She also used the opportunity to encourage students who may have experienced delays or academic setbacks not to give up.
Her LinkedIn post reads:
"If they told me 3 years ago that my CGPA would come back a little bit, I would never have believed.
I’m not saying my CGPA is perfect but the improvement is there. After 6 years of being a Covenant University student, it’s time for me to take a bow 🙇♀️.
To anyone that has an extra year, don’t give up guys, the effort you’re putting in will show in the end
Like I tell some people, “Delay is not Denial”.
Yours sincerely,
Omomo Temiloluwa Jadesola
B.eng Information and Communication Engineering"
Reactions to Covenant University graduate's academic feat
Some of the comments are below.
Adeoye David commented:
"Congratulations. My state currently, my intentions is to push my CGPA as high as possible. Your post was encouraging."
John Anifowose wrote:
"This is beautiful and admiring.
It goes further to reinforce the fact that: "it is not how you start that matters but how you finish."
Chizobar Durozor said:
"Congratulations Temi, this is inspiring."
Ajibola Adefisan commented:
"Congratulations. Temiloluwa Omomo. More headways. I don't know if it's right to ask here. I'm sure something must have caused what happened in part III"
In a related story, Legit.ng a UNILAG graduate who scored 300 in his UTME grabbed public attention after he displayed his final-year CGPA.
UNILAG graduate shares UTME experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady celebrated after gaining admission to the University of Lagos to study Pharmacy.
She shared that she had stayed at home for seven years and wrote the UTME six times before finally getting admitted.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng