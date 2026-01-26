Covenant University had confirmed the release of its approved school fees for the 2026 academic session

The institution explained that the fees were structured to reflect the value of education and facilities offered

Parents and students were informed that the breakdown covered all courses, ensuring clarity ahead of the new academic year

Covenant University had officially released the approved school fees for the 2026 academic session. The announcement had been made to provide clarity for both new and returning students.

The institution stated that the fees reflected the value of education and facilities provided, while ensuring transparency for parents and guardians.

University officials explained that the fees varied across departments and courses, with professional and science-based programmes generally attracting higher charges. The release was said to be part of the university’s commitment to keeping stakeholders informed ahead of the new academic year.

Full list of Covenant university school fees 2026

Below is the complete breakdown of the approved fees for each course:

1. English – ₦1,733,797.50

2. International Relations – ₦1,959,945.00

3. Policy and Strategic Studies – ₦1,733,797.50

4. Political Science – ₦1,733,797.50

5. Psychology – ₦1,884,562.50

6. Accounting – ₦1,959,945.00

7. Business Administration – ₦1,815,562.50

8. Economics – ₦1,959,945.00

9. Finance – ₦1,809,180.00

10. Finance (Technology) – ₦1,809,180.00

11. Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management – ₦1,713,891.00

12. Marketing – ₦1,713,891.00

13. Mass Communication – ₦1,959,945.00

14. Sociology – ₦1,742,940.00

15. Engineering Courses – ₦2,009,280.00

16. Architecture – ₦1,959,945.00

17. Biochemistry – ₦1,821,931.20

18. Biology – ₦1,733,797.50

19. Building Technology – ₦1,809,180.00

20. Computer Science – ₦1,959,945.00

21. Estate Management – ₦1,733,797.50

22. Industrial Chemistry – ₦1,733,797.50

23. Industrial Mathematics – ₦1,897,845.00

24. Industrial Physics – ₦1,897,845.00

25. Management Information Systems – ₦1,884,562.50

26. Microbiology – ₦1,821,931.20

Analysis of fees

It was observed that Engineering courses carried the highest fee at ₦2,009,280.00, reflecting the technical and resource-intensive nature of the programme. Courses such as International Relations, Economics, Mass Communication, Architecture, and Computer Science were also among the higher-priced programmes at ₦1,959,945.00.

Meanwhile, programmes in the humanities such as English, Political Science, and Policy and Strategic Studies had relatively lower fees at ₦1,733,797.50. The variation in fees was explained as being linked to the cost of facilities, laboratory equipment, and professional training required for each discipline.

Covenant university shows courses with highest and lowest school fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University has announced the approved tuition fees for the 2024/2025 academic session, outlining the highest and lowest costs across its diverse programmes.

The College of Engineering had the highest fees, where students pursuing degrees in Chemical, Civil, Computer, Information and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, and Petroleum Engineering were required to pay some certain fees.

