UAE residents still have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026

Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday may fall on August 25 or 26, subject to moon sighting

Eid Al Etihad could be moved to create a long weekend under UAE holiday rules

Residents of the United Arab Emirates still have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The upcoming breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Families prepare for Eid celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

When is the Prophet's Birthday holiday?

The first remaining public holiday is for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, observed on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal in the Islamic calendar, Khaleej Times reports.

Because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar sightings, the exact date will depend on the moon sighting scheduled around August 14. The holiday is expected to fall on either Tuesday, August 25, or Wednesday, August 26.

Under UAE public holiday regulations, certain holidays may be moved to the beginning or end of the working week if they fall on a weekday. This means residents could receive a long weekend, subject to an official government announcement.

When is Eid Al-Etihad in 2026?

The second remaining public holiday is Eid Al Etihad, formerly known as National Day, which commemorates the founding of the UAE.

The country is expected to mark its 55th Eid Al Etihad on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

Authorities may also adjust the holiday to create a longer weekend. If that happens, residents could enjoy a three-day break from Friday, December 4, to Sunday, December 6.

The UAE government is expected to confirm the final holiday dates closer to the celebrations through official announcements.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng