There is this widespread expectation that a first-class graduate from Covenant University will be doing a white-collar job, working in the oil sector and earning fat pay, but for Onwuka Wisdom, this is not the case

Wisdom, who bagged a first-class honours degree from Covenant University, now runs a phone accessories business in Alaba International Market, Lagos

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young man bared it all on how he ventured into entrepreneurship, with a thought-provoking message to future first-class graduates

Ambassador Onwuka Wisdom, a Covenant University first-class graduate, made headlines weeks ago after someone spotted him selling phone accessories at the Alaba International Market in Lagos.

Many people wondered how a first-class graduate from the 'almighty' Covenant University, ranked the best university in Nigeria in 2024 and 2025, ended up selling phone accessories in the popular Lagos market.

Wisdom, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained why he chose to be an entrepreneur, amid the sentiment that graduates from Covenant University should be working at oil companies and doing white-collar jobs.

Covenant University first-class graduate speaks

Wisdom, from Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, told Legit.ng about his educational background and religious beliefs.

"I was born in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State to Mr and Mrs Onwuka Ukeagbu. I attended Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, and later proceeded to Covenant University, Ogun State, where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry with First-Class Honours.

"I am a believer and worship with the Assemblies of God, Ojo Int’l Mega Church. My faith is not just a belief system; it is the compass that has guided every major decision of my life.

"Beyond academics, I am an entrepreneur and founder of Ambassador Global, a phone accessories and electronics business operating in Alaba International Market. I am deeply committed to excellence, character, dignity in enterprise, and building systems that reflect global standards.

"I am also committed to leadership, where I served with RAPGEN [Raising a Purposeful Generation] Ministries, JPI [Jamie Pajoel International] Leadership Institute. I represent a generation that refuses to be boxed in by conventional definitions of success."

How Covenant University graduate imagined life

Wisdom, who holds a first-class degree in biochemistry, said he graduated in 2020, but had his convocation ceremony on May 21, 2021.

He told Legit.ng about his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and recounted how he decided to quit his job at the time, to venture into entrepreneurship.

"I graduated from Covenant University in 2020, and my official graduation ceremony was held on May 21, 2021. Like many high-performing graduates, I envisioned a structured corporate career, a high-paying role, steady career progression, global exposure, and continuous professional development.

"After NYSC, where I served at CDSS Ojo as a Biology teacher (following redeployment from the NYSC camp, Taraba State), I began working with a food multinational company focused on producing therapeutic food for malnourished children. The largest RUTF [Ready to Use therapeutic food] in Africa...

"The company partnered with international organisations such as UNICEF, World Food Programme, and USAID. I worked there as a Quality Assurance professional for two years. It was a meaningful role. We were part of a system saving lives. But deep within, I knew my journey would not follow a straight line."

He continued:

"In January 2025, I made the bold decision to resign. At that time, I did not have everything figured out. What I had was conviction. I trusted God, and clarity came step by step. My life has not followed a straight path, but I chose to walk it with faith and intentionality.

"Today, I am building a business. It may look different from what many imagined for a First-Class graduate, but it is aligned with my vision, growth, and purpose."

How Covenant University graduate became entrepreneur

On how he started his phone accessories business at Alaba International Market, Wisdom pointed out that it did not happen out of the blue.

According to him, it was a deliberate move on his part to leave structured employment for entrepreneurship. Wisdom, who also deals in spare parts, LCDs, and device cases and imports goods from China, stated that the Alaba market is one of the largest hubs for his line of business, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa.

He further said that he saw structure in what many dismiss as menial or low-income jobs and keyed into it.

"It was not a sudden jump from university to Alaba. It was a deliberate transition from structured employment into entrepreneurship.

"Alaba International Market is one of the largest hubs for electronics and phone accessories in Africa. I saw opportunity where others saw a limitation. I saw structure within what many dismiss as “informal.” I had the advantage of family business support and an existing exposure to trade.

"When I resigned in January 2025, I knew the next phase of my life would be business, but I did not yet know the exact form it would take. Many people assumed I had been sacked. Others thought I would soon return to job hunting. But I communicated my vision to those who needed to understand, and allowed results to speak to others over time.

"There were moments of uncertainty. Moments where the path did not make sense. But resilience, discipline, and faith carried me forward."

Wisdom's message to future first-class graduates

Wisdom recounted how people reacted when they learnt about his occupation. He said some of the reactions were unpleasant and left him questioning his choices and journey, but reflection brought him clarity.

"Some people say, “After First-Class, na business you come dey do?” Others ask, “Why didn’t you enter oil and gas?” Some even say, “You suppose dey abroad.” I have also heard comments like “Education na scam.”

"Initially, those reactions made me reflect deeply. I questioned my journey. I examined my exposure. I evaluated my choices. But reflection brought clarity. Success does not have a single straight path. Dignity must exist in every legitimate trade.

"Education is not the ultimate guarantee of wealth; it is a leverage. We all dont have equal opportunities, so maximising what we have at every point is what brings about success."

The businessman sent a thought-provoking message to other first-class graduates and those who would become one in the future.

"A first-class degree is an achievement, but it is not the final definition of success. It is a leverage. It is a platform. It is a responsibility.

"It also places you under societal expectations. But do not let expectations imprison you. If you have a skill, a passion, or a legitimate trade, pursue it with excellence.

"Education sharpens you. Vision directs you. Character sustains you. Faith grounds you. Execution distinguishes you. Success is not about the path looking prestigious. It is about the impact of being meaningful."

