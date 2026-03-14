A Nigerian man has raised serious questions after a former lecturer of Covenant University displayed his salary

The lecturer mentioned that he holds a PhD degree and shared the amount he was paid as salary in 2024

The amount he mentioned caught the attention of several people on social media, who shared their thoughts about it

Not long after a former lecturer of Covenant University, who is also a PhD holder, disclosed the amount he was paid as salary in January 2024, many individuals shared their opinions about the pay.

Among these individuals is a young man who asked 5 tough questions after coming across the post of the individual.

Man reacts as ex-Covenant University lecturer displays 2024 salary. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/Engrbimmy, Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

Former Covenant University lecturer goes viral

@Engrbimmy had taken to social media to mention that he is a PhD holder and once worked with Covenant University as a lecturer.

He mentioned that despite this, he was paid a specific amount.

His post read:

"I looked at my payslip (with Ph.D) from when I was a Lecturer at Covenant University and I started crying. Man was legit earning 133k WITH A Ph.D."

Seeing this, @RealDonaldDoo quoted the post and asked sensitive questions when he saw the monthly pay the man was receiving as a lecturer at Covenant University in 2024.

Nigerian man asks questions after former lecturer reveals 2024 salary. Photo Source: Twitter/Engrbimmy

Source: Twitter

@RealDonaldDoo asked:

"In 2024 you were earning less than 200k as a Lecturer at Covenant University?"

"Was your accommodation free?"

"Was the school covering you and your family’s feeding and medical bills?"

"Was the school taking care of your transportation?"

"Was the school taking care of your internet and electricity bill?"

He asked these questions as he was curious to know if the former lecturer was expected to live on the said pay.

His questions generated attention, with many people reacting in the comments section.

Reactions as Covenant University trends online

@ThePsalms_NG noted:

"These questions are borderline baseless—some private sec school teachers enjoy all you listed above and they still do not earn 133k monthly, talk more of a Ph.D holder. It is not everything you get to defend."

@EmmaAdeagbo wrote:

"Even if all of these were paid. It still doesn't mean anything. In 2024, after total deductions???????"

@Engrbimmy stressed:

"We didn’t even have HMO. Accommodation isn’t included here and feeding is a stretch."

@MilesN0x added:

"And so ?? Even if it’s yes to all your questions, it still a ridiculous amount."

@kayceenations shared:

"These are not a valid excuse to pay a PhD holder 70£ a month."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Onwuka Wisdom, a first-class graduate from Covenant University, now runs a phone accessories business at Alaba International Market

Covenant University graduate bags first-class in Economics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Covenant University celebrated after finishing school with a first-class degree in economics.

The lady, Ijeoma Ogboh, graduated with a very high CGPA of 4.94. Because of her great performance, she was named the best graduating student in the Department of Economics.

Source: Legit.ng