A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated as she emerged as a Lagos State youth ambassador alongside other young Nigerians

The young lady opened up about her experience, revealing that she graduated with a first class from Covennat University

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her new achievement as a Lagos State youth ambassador

A Covenant University student, Adewumi Esther Teniola, shared her experience as she emerged as a Lagos State youth ambassador.

The first class Covenant University graduate celebrated as she emerged as the top 10 participarnt from her division.

A Covenant University graduate shares how she emerged a Lagos State youth ambassador. Photo: LinkedIn/Esther Teniola Adewumi

Source: UGC

Covenant University graduate emerges Lagos ambassador

On her LinkedIn page, Adewumi Esther Teniola said that she had the opportunity to participate in the Ibile Youth Academy, representing Ikeja division alongside other youths.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I am a Lagos state Youth Ambassador! I had the opportunity to participate in the Ibile Youth Academy, representing Ikeja division alongside some truly brilliant minds from across Lagos State.

"Being selected among the top 10 participants from my division and named a Lagos State Ambassador is an honour I do not take lightly. And yes, my name was called by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State. That moment is one I will not forget!

"To the organizers: the Lagos State Government; the Ministry of Youth and Social Development; the IBILE Youth Academy Ibile Youth Academy; powered by Pelse consulting Pelse Consulting ; thank you for building a platform that invests in youths.

"My sincere appreciation to every facilitator and assessor who poured into us, and every team member who worked behind the scenes Thank you to my family who has never stop showing up for me, and my friends who believe in me so much. I am deeply grateful.

"Proud to represent Covenant University as an alumnus.

A Covenant University graduate emerges Lagos State youth ambassador. Photo: LinkedIn/Esther Teniola Adewumi

Source: UGC

Reintroducing herself, Esther stated that she was passionate about community development and youth empowerment.

She also said she was working towards a future in diplomacy and policy, where she could contribute to practical, lasting solutions for young people and vulnerable communities.

Esther added:

"My name is Adewumi Esther Teniola. I am an honors graduate in International Relations, an advocate of SDG 1 and 5, who is passionate about community development, and youth empowerment. I am working towards a future in diplomacy and policy, where I can contribute to practical, lasting solutions for young people and vulnerable communities.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity and platform to be great. The foundation is still being laid and excellence remains the standard. An undeniable name across generations and industries, Ambassador Adewumi Esther Teniola.

Netizens celebrate Covenant University graduate on achievement

Onyeche Ohemu

Super proud of you girlll

Ruth Obasanya

Congratulations Ambassador Teni

Treasure Pelemo

Congratulations dear Teni

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng