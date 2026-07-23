JAMB announced that candidates applying for NCE and non-technological agricultural ND programmes do not need to sit the UTME

Eligible candidates only need to visit a designated registration centre with their O'Level credentials to complete the process

The Nigeria Union of Teachers raised concerns about the policy, warning it could affect standards in teacher education

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened registration for candidates seeking places in Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes and non-technological National Diploma courses in agriculture-related fields, with no requirement to sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said the process follows a Federal Government decision to exempt these categories of applicants from the annual examination.

As reported by The Punch, Benjamin confirmed the development in a statement released on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

How eligible candidates can register

Benjamin said applicants who hold the required O'Level credits can walk into any Institutional Professional Registration Centre in a college of education or any JAMB Professional Registration Centre across the country to complete their registration.

"Under this policy, eligible candidates only need to visit any designated IPRC or JAMB PRC with their O'Level credentials to complete their registration. There is no requirement to sit for the annual UTME."

He added that candidates who already sat the 2026 UTME but later chose to pursue NCE or non-technological agricultural programmes could convert their applications at any of the designated centres at no extra cost.

Background to the Policy

The exemption was announced in May by Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa at the 2026 admission policy meeting in Abuja.

He said candidates with at least four credit passes in relevant subjects could apply to colleges of education without taking the UTME, though they would still need to register with JAMB for screening, verification and credential certification before admission letters are issued through the Central Admissions Processing System.

Alausa extended the same exemption to candidates applying for National Diploma programmes in non-technological agricultural courses, describing the move as a deliberate effort to grow enrolment in those fields.

Benjamin echoed that position, saying JAMB has put an admission process in place to ensure only qualified candidates gain entry while maintaining the standards of the affected programmes.

However, the Nigeria Union of Teachers opposed the policy, warning that poor implementation could weaken the quality of teacher education and erode professionalism in the teaching workforce.

Source: Legit.ng