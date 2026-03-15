A popular Nigerian institution, the University of Ibadan (UI), has published a report detailing the salary scale of lecturers

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contains the pay for senior lecturers and professors

The salaries of readers and librarians, as well as the grades of lecturers, were also detailed in the official report

In order to ensure a stable and conducive learning environment and to promote transparency, the University of Ibadan, UI, has published a report containing the salary scale of lecturers and professors of the institution.

The University of Ibadan has, over the years, continued to rank high in the country and globally for producing quality future leaders.

University of Ibadan publishes pay scale for lecturers and professors. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/ Joseph Egabor, UI

Source: Getty Images

University of Ibadan displays salaries of lecturers,

Legit.ng has on several occasions published news reports detailing the academic feats achieved by students of the University of Ibadan across several disciplines or courses.

Many of the stories on the achievements and records set by the students of the University of Ibadan can be found on this page.

The success of many students can be attributed to the use of qualified lecturers and professors at the institution, who continue to enjoy competitive pay. This serves as a motivation for them to provide quality education and enrich students with knowledge.

Legit.ng has compiled the salary scale of lecturers, assistant lecturers, research fellows, readers, and professors at the University of Ibadan.

1. Assistant Lecturer/Arts Fellow II/Librarian II

According to information provided on the website of the University of Ibadan, assistant lecturers, arts fellows, and Librarians II have a specific salary scale.

The salary scale of the above is:

"(N794,260.00 X N23,306 - N957,402)"

Staff in this category fall under Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure II (CONUASS 2). The minimum annual salary is N794,260.00, while the maximum annual salary is N957,402.

2. Lecturer II/Research Fellow II

Lecturers and research fellows at the University of Ibadan earn higher pay as detailed on the university website.

Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure III (CONUASS 3) for staff in this category is:

"(N897,501 X N25,259 - N1,074,314)"

This means the starting minimum salary per annum is N897,501, while the maximum annual salary is N1,074,314.

University of Ibadan reveals salaries of lecturers and professors. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

3. Lecturer I/Research Fellow I

Senior lecturers at the University of Ibadan, however, receive higher pay, as detailed by the university on its website. Staff in this category fall under CONUASS 4.

Details of their pay are:

"(N1,122,751 X N40,223 - N1,444,535)"

The minimum annual salary is N1,122,751, while the maximum annual salary is N1,444,535.

4. Senior Lecturer

Just like in most institutions where there are ranks, those at the top receive a different pay structure and privileges. Senior lecturers at the University of Ibadan enjoy this benefit as well.

They fall under CONUASS 5, and according to the report, their pay is significantly higher.

Details of their pay are:

"(N1,653,415 X N57,907 - N2,348,299)"

The minimum annual salary is N1,653,415, while the maximum annual salary is N2,348,299.

5. Reader

A reader is a senior academic rank with certain qualifications. They earn more than assistant lecturers and even senior lecturers at the University of Ibadan. Staff in this category fall under CONUASS 6.

Details of their pay are:

"(N2,053,124 X N70,108 - N2,684,096)"

The minimum annual salary is N2,053,124, while the maximum annual salary is N2,684,096.

6. Professor

The professor is the highest academic rank, with significantly higher pay. Educators in this category fall under CONUASS 7.

Details of their pay are:

"(N2,485,099 X N80,449 - N3,209,140)"

The minimum annual salary is N2,485,099, while the maximum annual salary is N3,209,140.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate went viral after finishing with a first-class degree and a CGPA of 4.0. She said that in the 300-level, she decided to work harder and not settle for less.

UI graduate celebrates finishing with 3.43 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared how she improved academically after starting with a low CGPA in 100-level.

She revealed that moving from 100-level to 200-level with a GPA of 2.93/4.00 felt like the end of the world, but with support from her family, she worked hard and eventually graduated with a CGPA of 3.43/4.00.

Source: Legit.ng