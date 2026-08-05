ADC chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo publicly challenged President Tinubu's eligibility to hold the office of president

INEC published credentials of 2027 presidential candidates, revealing Tinubu submitted only his university certificate

The absence of primary and secondary school certificates from Tinubu's INEC submission has reignited debate over his educational background

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu does not meet the constitutional requirements to serve as Nigeria's president, citing gaps in the educational credentials the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okonkwo's remarks came after INEC published documents submitted by candidates contesting the 2027 presidential election. According to the published records, Tinubu provided only his university certificate. No primary or secondary school certificates were included among his submissions.

Atiku Abubakar's camp gives reason why President Bola Tinubu should not seek re-election Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Okonkwo's argument against Tinubu's eligibility

The ADC chieftain, who is a strong figure from the camp of Atiku Abubakar, the party's 2027 presidential candidate, argued that submitting a university certificate alone is insufficient under Nigerian law, which he said requires candidates to demonstrate a complete educational history. He maintained that the absence of primary and secondary school certificates disqualifies Tinubu from occupying the presidency.

The publication of candidate credentials by INEC has drawn public attention to what documents Tinubu chose to file ahead of the 2027 election cycle. The missing certificates have revived a long-running controversy about the president's educational background, a subject that has surfaced repeatedly since before his 2023 election victory.

Tinubu's educational records under scrutiny

Questions about Tinubu's academic qualifications are not new. During the lead-up to the 2023 general elections, opponents raised similar concerns about whether documents he submitted to electoral authorities were complete and authentic. Those challenges were ultimately decided in Tinubu's favour by Nigerian courts.

However, the fresh INEC publication has given critics renewed grounds to revisit the issue. Okonkwo is among those who believe the incomplete submission reflects a failure to satisfy the minimum educational standard required of a presidential candidate under Nigerian law.

This is coming days after Okonkwo said Atiku saw the value in him, despite his criticism in the past, while accusing Atiku's counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former principal, Peter Obi, of betraying him.

Recall that Okonkwo was a former ally of Obi and his spokesperson in the 2023 presidential election during their Labour Party day. The politician made the claim while speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, July 2, which was the day after he was appointed as the spokesperson of the ADC presidential candidate.

According to the actor-turned-politician, his relationship with Obi ended in 2014, after he concluded that the former governor of Anambra did not have the required decisiveness to lead the country.

Kenneth Okonkwo defends Atiku's presidential ambition Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Getty Images

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng