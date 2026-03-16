Margaret Lawrence University bans smartphones to improve students’ concentration and academic performance

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, warns of a two-week suspension for first-time smartphone users on campus

According to Professor Izevbigie, alternative provisions support academic focus while allowing basic phones for calls and texts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Margaret Lawrence University, located in Galilee, Ika North-East local government area (LGA) of Delta State, has banned the use of smartphones on its campus.

The private university said the ban is aimed at improving students’ concentration and academic performance.

Margaret Lawrence varsity bans smartphones on campus. Photo credit: @RamalMediaX

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Covenant University announced that mobile phones and cooking are explicitly banned on campus, with alternative provisions in place to support academic focus and student welfare.

Covenant University explained that the policies reflect its commitment to creating a distraction-free learning environment rooted in structure and excellence.

Like Covenant University, Margaret Lawrence varsity bans smartphones

The vice-chancellor of Margaret Lawrence University, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, said any student caught using a smartphone for the first time risks a two-week suspension.

Professor Izevbigie added that students will face stricter penalties for repeated violations.

As reported by Vanguard, he made this known on Monday in Abuja during the university’s third matriculation ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The physical event of the matriculation ceremony took place at the university’s Abuja main campus, while students at the Delta campus participated virtually.

According to Prof. Izevbigie, the ban on smartphones is to eliminate distractions that could affect students’ focus on their studies.

He, however, explained that students are permitted to use basic mobile phones strictly for calls and text messages.

“Using smartphones can be a distraction, and the students know that. Their parents also know that. In fact, it is one of our selling points,” he said.

“They are allowed to have regular phones for calls and text messages, but giving them access to browse sites they do not need to visit while they are in school is not a good idea. We want them to focus on their studies.”

Margaret Lawrence varsity explains the reason for banning smartphones on campus.

Source: Original

Nigerian governor bans students from using phones

Recall that secondary school students were banned from using mobile phones across the 21 local government areas of Anambra state.

The principals and teachers in the state are authorised to seize mobile phones from students who come to school with them.

The Chairman of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Professor Nkechi Ikediugwu, explained the reason for the new measure.

Nasarawa varsity bans smartphones on campus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bingham University, located in Nasarawa State, banned the use of smartphones among students on campus.

In a press statement released by the school management, the ban was due to abuse by students.

Many people on social media have frowned on the university’s decision, saying it was a backward decision.

Source: Legit.ng