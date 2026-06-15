A young Nigerian lady who passed her WAEC exam in 2016 has displayed her result on social media

A screenshot of the WAEC results shows the total number of As she had in the subjects she wrote in the exam

She also revealed the course she studied at a popular institution, where she bagged a distinction

Chinonyerem Iloabuchi, a brilliant lady who, in the year 2016, had 8 As in her WAEC examination, is being celebrated online after she bagged a distinction in a major course several years later.

The individual had taken to her page to share a screenshot that shows the subjects she did in her WAEC exam as well as the grades she got in each.

Nigerian graduate who had 8 As in WAEC shows academic progress. Photo Source: Twitter/veev_iloabuchi

Source: Twitter

Lady shows people her WAEC result

These scores in her WAEC exam got the attention of people who immediately rushed to the comments section of her post to praise her.

As people continued to talk about this, the brilliant lady, @veev_iloabuchi, once again shared details of a degree she recently achieved after she graduated with distinction from a top university.

Lady who excelled in WAEC celebrates distinction in higher institution. Photo Source: Twitter/veev_iloabuchi

Source: Twitter

Speaking about her course, in which she has a distinction, she wrote on her media page:

"Graduated with a Doctorate in Medicine with a distinction in Global Health Equity from Mayo Clinic. Matched into Dermatology residency without a research/gap year!"

Her academic achievement once again made her post trend online, with several individuals speaking and praising her in the comments section.

Reactions as lady displays her result

@henryyyy__00717 noted:

"Brain Dey hot …. I’m attracted to such ladies and them no plenty."

@Zagaswag noted:

"Early learning primary school, Dority for secondary, was the cream De La Creme in aba 💯, na there."

@kena_ewuru shared:

"Graduate 🎓 una too sabi alot."

@Oby_Ez explained:

"A Boss!. I stan and overstan. Keep going, Queen. The world is yours for the taking."

@1big_x_ stressed:

"Congratulation on your excellent work. You're in need an intelligent person."

@ParagonUdeogu added:

"The first school that came to my mind seeing that result was Dority and it was actually Dority when I opened it."

@alabi_daniel stressed:

"See God's Grace in the Excellence of Woman. Vivian you are Super Congratulations."

@is_ugee shared:

"I heard a lot about Dority Int'l as a student of MCA, Uturu. You are so brilliant."

@HenryUgwuona added:

"Excellence isn't an accident, and your journey proves it. Well done Doc. By the way A1 in further Maths was the icing on the cake."

@ChukwuMedua wrote:

"Congratulations Vivian. From your great feats in WAEC and you're still breaking records now. Wishing you even greater success ahead."

@life_unreal2 added:

"Congrats Veev, greater heights.. I’m glad you left this sh.it hole of a county called Nigeria because if you didn’t ,you wouldn’t have reached your peak."

@Ferbin08 added:

"What's dermatology's secret? other specialties gatekeep with research years. does derma have demand so strong it doesn't need the hazing? or is medicine just making everything harder than it needs to be?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated completing her degree after facing several academic delays. She shared that her journey began with repeated UTME attempts and was later affected by COVID-19 disruptions and strikes.

The graduate expressed gratitude to her family, friends, lecturers, and her “school daddy” for supporting her throughout her time at the university.

Ui graduate turns research skills into income

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan master’s graduate shared how his love for statistics grew into a successful consulting business.

He explained that what started as helping classmates with data analysis later became a structured source of income. The graduate also appreciated his teachers and supervisor.

Source: Legit.ng