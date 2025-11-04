Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic and the fee schedule

National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic cover arts, finance, technology, and medical-related fields. Some of the courses include accountancy, banking and finance, theatre arts, and computer science. Tuition fees range between ₦140,000 and ₦162,000 per semester, depending on the program type.

Harcourt White Polytechnic's courses in the sciences and arts empower students with critical 21st-century skills. Photo: HARCOURT WHITE POLY on Facebook, Brothers91/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Harcourt White Polytechnic offers 22 ND and 23 HND diplomas , including paralegal studies, cybersecurity, journalism, marketing, biochemistry, and microbiology, among others.

and , including paralegal studies, cybersecurity, journalism, marketing, biochemistry, and microbiology, among others. Once admitted to the school, fresh candidates are required to pay ₦15,000 in acceptance fees .

. For on-campus housing, new and returning candidates are required to pay ₦80,000 .

. Total fees for new students range between ₦140,000 and ₦155,000, while for returning candidates, the amount ranges between ₦147,000 and ₦162,000.

Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic

Applications for admission to Harcourt White Polytechnic in the 2025/2026 academic session are in progress. With ongoing registration, knowledge of the institution's courses and fees is crucial.

These foundational and advanced programs are offered at National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels. These pre-degree courses take two years to complete and allow you to gain direct entry into undergraduate and graduate programs.

ND courses offered at Harcourt White Polytechnic

Harcourt White Polytechnic offers specialised medical programs such as Medical Laboratory Sciences. Photo: @HARCOURT WHITE POLY

Source: Facebook

To gain entry into Harcourt White Polytechnic's National Diploma program, you need to meet the requirements of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). These are the two-year ND programs offered at the Nigerian polytechnic.

Science Lab Technology

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Political Science

Journalism and Media Studies

Marketing

Software Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Cybersecurity

Theatre Arts/Media and Performing Arts

English and Literary Studies

Linguistics and Communication Studies

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Media and Performing Arts

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Business Management

Public Administration

Mass Communication

Paralegal Studies

HND courses offered at Harcourt White Polytechnic

Higher National Diploma courses at Harcourt White Polytechnic typically take two years of full-time study to complete. Photo: HARCOURT WHITE POLY (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

All prospective HND candidates must have completed their National Diplomas for admission. The HND courses offered at Harcourt White Polytechnic are advanced ND courses, except for computer science and science lab technology. Other courses offered exclusively at this level include Environmental Health.

Harcourt White Polytechnic school fees

Harcourt White Poly tuition fees for courses are quite affordable, ranging between ₦40,000 and ₦47,000 for new and returning candidates. On-campus housing options for all students cost ₦80,000 per academic session. Have a look at the Harcourt White Polytechnic fee schedule per session.

Particular National Diploma fee schedule Higher National Diploma fee schedule Acceptance fee (new students) ₦15,000 ₦15,000 Tuition fee ₦40,000 ₦47,000 Accommodation fee ₦80,000 ₦80,000 Medicals fee ₦20,000 ₦20,000 Total fee ₦140,000–₦155,000 ₦147,000–₦162,000

Fee payment details for Harcourt White Polytechnic

All payments are to be made directly into Harcourt White Polytechnic's bank account number. Once paid, all bank payment slips must be submitted to the bursary office for record purposes.

Bank : Eco Bank

: Eco Bank Bank account number : 4470161116

: 4470161116 Account name : Harcourt White Polytechnic

: Harcourt White Polytechnic Account type: Current account

Fee schedules in Harcourt White Polytechnic range between ₦140,000 and ₦147,000 for freshly admitted candidates. Photo: @HARCOURT WHITE POLY

Source: Facebook

Is Harcourt White Polytechnic a private school?

Harcourt White Polytechnic is not a government-run school and is a private technical institution.

Where is Harcourt White Polytechnic located in Rivers State?

Harcourt White Polytechnic is located in Elele, Ikwerre LGA. Here are further details of the school's location and contact information.

Location : Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria

: Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria Phone number : +234 806 984 4304, +234 904 326 8213, +234 810 299 2526, +234 814 956 1563

: +234 806 984 4304, +234 904 326 8213, +234 810 299 2526, +234 814 956 1563 Email : info@harcourtwhitepoly.com.ng

: info@harcourtwhitepoly.com.ng Website: harcourtwhitepoly.com.ng

Is Harcourt White Polytechnic accredited?

There is no publicly available information on the accreditation status of Harcourt White Polytechnic. It is also not included in the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)-approved list of private polytechnics in Nigeria. However, its diploma programmes are provided as stipulated by the NBTE and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Which medical courses are offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic?

Harcourt White Polytechnic offers medicine-related ND and HND programs. These include science lab technology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic provide academic excellence in artistic and scientific fields. The polytechnic has flexible requirements and tuition costs that range from ₦140,000 to ₦155,000 for ND programs and from ₦147,000 to ₦162,000 for HND courses. This makes the National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas accessible to all students.

Legit.ng has recently published an article with details of Lagos City Polytechnic courses and fees. The polytechnic offers ND, HND, and bachelor's programs in fields such as business administration, banking & finance, and mass communication.

The polytechnic offers part-time and full-time ND and HND programs with tuition fees ranging from ₦120,400 to ₦205,000 per semester, depending on the program type and level of study. Read on for an overview of the polytechnic's courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng