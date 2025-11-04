Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic and the fee schedule
National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic cover arts, finance, technology, and medical-related fields. Some of the courses include accountancy, banking and finance, theatre arts, and computer science. Tuition fees range between ₦140,000 and ₦162,000 per semester, depending on the program type.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic
- Harcourt White Polytechnic school fees
- Is Harcourt White Polytechnic a private school?
- Where is Harcourt White Polytechnic located in Rivers State?
- Is Harcourt White Polytechnic accredited?
- Which medical courses are offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic?
Key takeaways
- Harcourt White Polytechnic offers 22 ND and 23 HND diplomas, including paralegal studies, cybersecurity, journalism, marketing, biochemistry, and microbiology, among others.
- Once admitted to the school, fresh candidates are required to pay ₦15,000 in acceptance fees.
- For on-campus housing, new and returning candidates are required to pay ₦80,000.
- Total fees for new students range between ₦140,000 and ₦155,000, while for returning candidates, the amount ranges between ₦147,000 and ₦162,000.
Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic
Applications for admission to Harcourt White Polytechnic in the 2025/2026 academic session are in progress. With ongoing registration, knowledge of the institution's courses and fees is crucial.
These foundational and advanced programs are offered at National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels. These pre-degree courses take two years to complete and allow you to gain direct entry into undergraduate and graduate programs.
ND courses offered at Harcourt White Polytechnic
To gain entry into Harcourt White Polytechnic's National Diploma program, you need to meet the requirements of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). These are the two-year ND programs offered at the Nigerian polytechnic.
- Science Lab Technology
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Political Science
- Journalism and Media Studies
- Marketing
- Software Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Cybersecurity
- Theatre Arts/Media and Performing Arts
- English and Literary Studies
- Linguistics and Communication Studies
- Computer Science
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Media and Performing Arts
- Accountancy
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Business Management
- Public Administration
- Mass Communication
- Paralegal Studies
HND courses offered at Harcourt White Polytechnic
All prospective HND candidates must have completed their National Diplomas for admission. The HND courses offered at Harcourt White Polytechnic are advanced ND courses, except for computer science and science lab technology. Other courses offered exclusively at this level include Environmental Health.
Harcourt White Polytechnic school fees
Harcourt White Poly tuition fees for courses are quite affordable, ranging between ₦40,000 and ₦47,000 for new and returning candidates. On-campus housing options for all students cost ₦80,000 per academic session. Have a look at the Harcourt White Polytechnic fee schedule per session.
Particular
National Diploma fee schedule
Higher National Diploma fee schedule
Acceptance fee (new students)
₦15,000
₦15,000
Tuition fee
₦40,000
₦47,000
Accommodation fee
₦80,000
₦80,000
Medicals fee
₦20,000
₦20,000
Total fee
₦140,000–₦155,000
₦147,000–₦162,000
Fee payment details for Harcourt White Polytechnic
All payments are to be made directly into Harcourt White Polytechnic's bank account number. Once paid, all bank payment slips must be submitted to the bursary office for record purposes.
- Bank: Eco Bank
- Bank account number: 4470161116
- Account name: Harcourt White Polytechnic
- Account type: Current account
Is Harcourt White Polytechnic a private school?
Harcourt White Polytechnic is not a government-run school and is a private technical institution.
Where is Harcourt White Polytechnic located in Rivers State?
Harcourt White Polytechnic is located in Elele, Ikwerre LGA. Here are further details of the school's location and contact information.
- Location: Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria
- Phone number: +234 806 984 4304, +234 904 326 8213, +234 810 299 2526, +234 814 956 1563
- Email: info@harcourtwhitepoly.com.ng
- Website: harcourtwhitepoly.com.ng
Is Harcourt White Polytechnic accredited?
There is no publicly available information on the accreditation status of Harcourt White Polytechnic. It is also not included in the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)-approved list of private polytechnics in Nigeria. However, its diploma programmes are provided as stipulated by the NBTE and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Which medical courses are offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic?
Harcourt White Polytechnic offers medicine-related ND and HND programs. These include science lab technology, biochemistry, and microbiology.
Courses offered in Harcourt White Polytechnic provide academic excellence in artistic and scientific fields. The polytechnic has flexible requirements and tuition costs that range from ₦140,000 to ₦155,000 for ND programs and from ₦147,000 to ₦162,000 for HND courses. This makes the National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas accessible to all students.
