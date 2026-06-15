Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale discussed how her son Mayorkun caught the attention of music star Davido after a cover video went viral on the internet

The veteran movie star revealed that she feared a fraudster was trying to trick her son when Davido sent his very first direct message before he eventually called to arrange a meeting

She recounted how Mayorkun received several gifts from the singer and recorded his debut hit song, before he eventually moved in with Davido

Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale, mother of Afrobeats star Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has revealed that she once mistook Davido for a scammer when he first reached out to her son.

She shared the story while speaking about Mayorkun’s rise to fame during an interview on Talk To B Show with Biola Bayo, aired on YouTube on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Toyin Adewale explains why she does not believe Davido's first message to Mayorkun until an unexpected call follows. Photo: officialtoyinadewale/davido/iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress explained that Davido initially sent Mayorkun a direct message after noticing his cover of the hit track The Money, originally performed by Davido and Olamide Baddo. At the time, she doubted the authenticity of the message.

Toyin Adewale said:

“Mayorkun made a cover for Davido’s song with Olamide Baddo titled ‘The Money’, and posted it on social media. After the cover went viral, he was with his brother when Davido sent a message, but I thought it was a scammer.”

Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale discusses her son's rise to fame and how Davido changed Mayorkun's life after a short conversation on the phone. Photo: officialtoyinadewale

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun's mum recalled that Davido later followed up with a phone call, which left Mayorkun thrilled.

She noted that Davido asked for Mayorkun’s measurements and, upon returning from a trip, met him and his brother, gifting them a box filled with items and money.

She said:

“Mayorkun was so excited and almost went crazy. Although I was scared at the time because I didn’t know who Davido was.”

According to her, the following day, Mayorkun moved in with Davido, and soon after, he recorded Eleko, his breakout single.

She added that Mayorkun’s background in choir and poetry made the transition into music easier, and when she later visited, Davido was welcoming and respectful.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mayorkun's mum's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users praised Davido for his kind heart and his ability to spot good talent.

@Showkeysolo:

"It's davido side this can of story always comes from, you won't never here it from others camp 😂"

@sceneandcalled_:

"Sometimes opportunity just needs one moment of visibility."

@Zamanii_0:

"It’s so amazing how mayorkun life changed because of davido"

@Mazi_Clem:

"You will just know that Davido is a very nice and easy going guy always ready to help. Some other artists would have seen that post and move on with their lives."

@Rhay2Clipz:

"Aww 🔥Proper talent spotting! Davido no dey miss. Legend move 🙌"

@faith_diala:

"Davido always going around doing good ❤️🐐"

Mayorkun's mother denies fire rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Adewale dismissed viral online claims suggesting a fire outbreak happened at her son Mayorkun’s residence in Lagos.

The veteran movie star took to her Instagram page to question the credibility of the publishers while confirming her family was safe from harm.

She thanked her fans and well-wishers for reaching out with phone calls and text messages to verify the news during the confusing period.

Source: Legit.ng