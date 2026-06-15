Aaron Evans is a British reality TV star, yacht deckhand, and property agent. He rose to fame in 2022 after winning the first season of The Traitors UK. In 2024, he expanded his television career by appearing on Love Island USA Season 6. Following his success on reality television, he has built a strong presence on social media.

Reality TV star Aaron Evan attends an entertainment event. Photo: Peacock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Aaron Evan gained public attention following his appearance on The Traitors UK in 2022 and later being part of the Love Island USA Season 6 cast.

in 2022 and later being part of the Season 6 cast. While he is famous for reality TV appearances, he is also a yacht deckhand and property agent working at NEXA Properties .

. His relationship with fellow Islander Kaylor Martin was a major storyline on Love Island USA, but they parted ways shortly after the show wrapped up.

Profile summary

Full name Aaron Evans Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Marbella, Spain Current residence Southsea, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Single College University of Portsmouth Profession Reality TV star, social media influencer, property agent Instagram @aaronevans97_

Aaron Evans’ background and early life

Aaron Evans from Love Island USA was reportedly born in Marbella, Spain, on 5 June 1997, making him 29 years old as of 2026. However, his hometown is North Devon, United Kingdom, where he spent most of his formative years.

Five facts about Aaron Evans. Photo: @aaronevans97_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Aaron Evan pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of Portsmouth from 2018 to 2021. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering.

The reality TV personality resides in Southsea, England, United Kingdom.

What is Aaron Evans famous for?

Aaron Evans is well-known for his reality television appearances, especially on The Traitors UK and Love Island USA. His reality TV journey began in 2022 when he participated in the first season of the BBC's reality competition show The Traitors UK.

After 12 episodes of The Traitors UK Season 1, Aaron, a Faithful contestant, emerged as the winner alongside Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams. The three shared the show’s grand prize of £101,050, each taking home £33,000.

Reality TV star Aaron Evans and a family member enjoy a moment at a restaurant. Photo: @aaronevans97_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following his win on The Traitors UK, Aaron expanded his reality TV career with appearances on other television programmes. He appeared on an episode of the dating show First Dates and later competed on Celebrity Mastermind.

Aaron gained more prominence when he joined the original cast of Season 6 of Love Island USA. He quickly formed a connection with Kaylor Martin and became a standout couple, but their relationship ended shortly after leaving the villa in Fiji.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Aaron Evans worked as a real estate agent at Tyron Ash Real Estate in 2021 for approximately ten months. Since April 2022, he has been serving as client director at NEXA Properties. He also reportedly worked as a deckhand.

What happened to Aaron Evans and Rob Rausch?

Rob Rausch and Aaron Evans attend the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call at Chelsea Studios in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Evans and Rob Rausch formed one of the strongest friendships on Love Island USA Season 6. Their bond quickly became a standout part of the show as they supported each other through challenges, recouplings, and relationship drama.

Their friendship was particularly evident when Rob faced uncertainty about his future in the villa. Aaron openly supported him and encouraged him to stay despite the emotional challenges he was experiencing. The pair frequently turned to one another for advice and reassurance, strengthening their friendship.

Are Aaron Evans and Kaylor still together?

Aaron Evans cuddles a pet dog (L). Kaylor Martin poses on a street (R). Photo: @aaronevans97_, @kaylor.martin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin are no longer together. They first met on Love Island USA Season 6 and coupled up early, making them a standout pair. Even though they remained together throughout the season, their relationship faced several challenges.

One of the biggest tests of their relationship was during Casa Amor. While Kaylor remained in the villa and was loyal to Aaron, he explored a connection with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, kissing her and sharing a bed with her. After the incident, Kaylor and Aaron reconciled and made their relationship official before leaving the villa.

The couple tried to make the relationship work in the real world, but the incident at Casa Amor remained to haunt them, creating trust issues. Kaylor learnt about information that Aaron did not disclose to her during Casa Amor. She ultimately announced the end of their relationship before the cast reunion.

FAQs

What is Aaron Evans’ age? The reality TV star was born on 5 June 1997 and is therefore 29 years old as of 2026. Where does Aaron Evans come from? He was born in Marbella, Spain, but he is British, hailing from North Devon, United Kingdom. What is Aaron Evans’ job? Besides his reality TV career, he is a client director at NEXA Properties and also works as a yacht deckhand. Is Aaron Evans on Instagram? He has an active Instagram page where he shares updates about his travels, career, and personal life with his approximately 380,000 followers. What is Aaron Evans’ height? The reality TV star is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. What happened to Aaron after The Traitors? After winning the first season of The Traitors UK in 2022, he continued his reality TV career, appearing on First Dates, Celebrity Mastermind, and Love Island USA Season 6 in 2024. Are Rob and Aaron still friends? They reportedly remain friends since appearing on Love Island USA Season 6 and have continued to interact through social media and interviews after leaving the villa. Why did Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin break up? Their relationship ended due to trust issues that stemmed from Aaron's actions during the Casa Amor segment of Love Island USA. They continued having trust issues after the show, ultimately leading to their breakup. Is Aaron Evans dating anyone? He is believed to be single after parting ways with Kaylor Martin.

Aaron Evans has built a successful reality TV career, gaining fame after winning The Traitors UK and later appearing on Love Island USA. Outside of television, he works as a yacht deckhand and property agent. His relationship with Kaylor Martin ended after they struggled to overcome trust issues following the show.

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