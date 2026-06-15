A young man who had applied to study Medicine and Surgery at Babcock University has shared an unforgettable experience

The young man posted his WAEC results, which show he had 5 As and 6 Bs, but was denied admission to study his dream course despite this

He mentioned the name of the course he was offered by Babcock University and gave an update about his dream course online

A young man who dreamed of studying Medicine and Surgery at Babcock University mentioned the course he was offered by the institution years ago, despite having 5 As and 4 Bs in his WAEC examination and a total of 331 in JAMB.

He displayed both his WAEC results and JAMB score online as evidence to back his story.

Young man reveals course Babcock University offered him instead of medicine. Photo Source: Twitter/ekentadaniel

Source: Twitter

Man shares admission experience at Babcock University

The individual, @ekentadaniel, explained that he had applied to study MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) at Babcock University and, instead of being given the course, he was offered another programme.

As a result of this, his father visited the school and pleaded on his behalf, but still, his pleas did not yield a positive result.

He explained in the post:

"4 years ago, a day before my birthday, I was given admission into Anatomy instead of MBBS, despite having As and Bs in WAEC and 331 in JAMB."

"My birthday was spent at that school pleading my case. I remember my dad being on his knees, asking them to reconsider."

Young man with 5 As in WAEC denied medicine at Babcock University, shares experience. Photo Source: Twitter/ekentadaniel

Source: TikTok

Several years after being denied admission to study his dream course at Babcock University, the individual shared an update on his page about his journey.

He wrote:

"The decision was final, so our pleas meant nothing. I felt betrayed by the system."

"4 years later, I'm halfway through an MBBS intercalated program and will soon be awarded a BSc in Anatomy."

"Life is unpredictable, and dreams do come true. DON'T STOP BELIEVING!!"

"For those confused, it was Babcock who gave me Anatomy, not UNN. I didn't apply to UNN because I wanted my 6 years to be 6 years."

Reactions as man shares Babcock University experience

@didi_is0dette noted:

"Well done!! You’re definitely one of the most hardworking person I’ve ever met! This is only the beginning.

@Mr_Kondom_25 stressed:

"You mean a private university gave you a course you don't want to study and you accepted it? No nah bro."

@_NuCheese explained:

"Unn is highly sought after when it comes to MBBS that's why their cutoff is quite high. There were people who had better grades and they had already reached admission quota for the department, giving you another department was an acknowledgement of your good grades, if not."

@Haakien noted:

"In a private university o. God knows if I'm your pops, you'll do change of institution and go to another private university ready to offer you MBBS."

@BenedictOr19587 wrote:

"How is that possible when u were even given admission in MBBS at first place ? Or did u write another jamb the following year and was admitted into mbbs and for all I know intercalated is available only after pre clinical or is there some loophole u are trying to protect?"

@Miller1647145 added:

"You can still go to Medical school in the US or Caribbean, or even Nigeria with credits from your current degree. Keep your dream alive. Well done."

@_LiveAndHope said:

"Babcock gave you Anatomy? Was the education free? Or what was the requirement they claimed you didn’t meet?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University student became a doctor after six years of studying. She said she did very well in school and got distinctions in 10 courses. Many people online congratulated her and celebrated her big success.

Babcock graduate challenges "useless course" claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Babcock University graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree after some people told her that her course was not useful in Nigeria.

She said she did not agree with that opinion and explained that people can build successful careers from the course. She shared her story to encourage other students not to give up on their dreams.

Source: Legit.ng