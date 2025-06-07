Rhema University courses and admission requirements: here's how to apply

Rhema University offers accredited courses in various fields, including medicine and health sciences, basic and applied sciences, management and social sciences, and basic studies. To join the university, you must meet admission requirements for the JAMB UTME or Direct Entry, depending on their chosen entry route.

Rhema University is accredited by NUC and offers a wide range of courses across multiple disciplines. Photo: @RhemaUni.NG on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Admission into Rhema University is open to UTME and Direct Entry candidates who meet minimum academic qualifications.

The application process includes online registration, document submission, and post-UTME screening .

. Successful applicants can check their names on the Rhema University admission list via the university portal.

Rhema University courses

The private Christian university is known for its strong focus on academic excellence, moral discipline, and Christian values. Below is a list of degree courses offered at Rhema University.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking & Finance

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Chemistry (Pure/Applied)

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Human Anatomy

B.Sc. Human Physiology

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science

MB.BS Medicine & Surgery

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.NSc. Nursing Science

B.Sc. Political Science

Rhema University admission requirements

Admission into Rhema University is open to both UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) and Direct Entry candidates. To be eligible, applicants must meet the following general and course-specific requirements.

Rhema University's admission application process includes online registration, document submission, and post-UTME screening. Photo: @RhemaUni.NG on Facebook

Source: UGC

JAMB UTME entry requirements

To gain admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), applicants must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must have at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, at not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, or equivalent examinations.

in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, at not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, or equivalent examinations. Applicants must score at least 160 in the JAMB UTME for eligibility. However, departmental cut-off marks vary and may be higher depending on the course a student chooses to pursue.

for eligibility. However, departmental cut-off marks vary and may be higher depending on the course a student chooses to pursue. All candidates must be at least 16 years old by the time of admission.

by the time of admission. Prospective candidates must participate in the Rhema University post-UTME screening.

Direct Entry requirements

Candidates seeking to join Rhema University's undergraduate programs through direct entry must meet the following requirements:

A candidate must have a pass in the JUPEB programme.

Candidates should possess A-level passes or equivalent qualifications, such as OND, HND, or NCE, in relevant disciplines.

or equivalent qualifications, such as OND, HND, or NCE, in relevant disciplines. Prospective candidates should have at least five credit passes , including English and Mathematics.

, including English and Mathematics. Applicants must register through the JAMB Direct Entry portal and select Rhema University.

Rhema University application procedure

A screenshot showing the Rhema University admission portal login section. Photo: rhemauniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Prospective students must follow a step-by-step procedure to apply for admission into the Nigerian university. Here is a step-by-step online admission application procedure.

Visit the official Rhema University website. Navigate to the "Admissions" section and click "Apply Now." Fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic details. Upload the required documents, including O’level results, UTME result slip, birth certificate, and passport photograph. Pay non-refundable application fees and keep the payment receipt for future reference. Attend the post-UTME screening with all original documents and acknowledgement slips. After screening, applicants can monitor their status through the Rhema University portal or JAMB CAPS.

How to check the Rhema University admission list

Once the admission process is complete, successful candidates can check their admission status either through the JAMB CAPS portal or the Rhema University portal.

Rhema University portal

Admission lists are usually released in batches, and therefore, if you do not find your name on the first check, you can try again multiple times later when the subsequent admission lists have been released. Here are steps to follow when checking your admission status on the university’s portal:

Visit the Rhema University admission portal. Log in using your email and password. Click on "Check Admission Status." If admitted, a congratulatory message and further instructions will appear.

JAMB CAPS portal

A screenshot showing the login section of the JAMB CAPS portal. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Source: UGC

Regardless of the university you are seeking admission at, the JAMB CAPS portal is a platform for all candidates intending to join various universities to check their admission status. Below is an elaborate guide to check your admission status on the JAMB CAPS portal.

Visit the official JAMB CAPS portal. Log in with your JAMB email and password. Click on "Check Admission Status" and select "Access my CAPS." On the dashboard, check your admission status under "Admission Profile." Accept or reject the admission as applicable.

Is Rhema University accredited by the NUC?

Yes, Rhema University is fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to offer undergraduate degree programmes in Nigeria.

Does Rhema University offer nursing?

Rhema University offers a Bachelor of Nursing Sciences (B.N.Sc.) programme. The nursing course takes approximately four years of study.

Does Rhema University offer medicine and surgery?

Rhema University offers a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. The programme spans six years and is conducted on a full-time basis.

Is Rhema University still offering admission?

Two students learn during a practical session at the university's mass communication laboratory. Photo: @RhemaUni.NG on Facebook

Source: UGC

Rhema University is currently accepting applications for the 2024/2025 academic session, which commenced in November 2024. Prospective students can apply online through the university's official application portal.

Can I apply to Rhema University without choosing it as my first choice in JAMB?

It is recommended to select Rhema University as your first choice in JAMB to increase your chances of admission. However, you can change your institution choice to Rhema through the JAMB portal.

Rhema University offers a conducive learning environment for students seeking quality education with a Christian foundation. With accredited Rhema University courses, prospective students can confidently apply, knowing that they are taking a step toward academic and personal development.

Legit.ng also published a piece on Igbinedion University courses and admission requirements. The university is a top tertiary learning institution in Nigeria, offering several quality undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Knowing the courses and the admission procedures puts you in the best place to secure admission.

Igbinedion University courses are relevant to the job market, and its admission procedure is straightforward. If you are interested in joining the college and do not know what to do, this comprehensive guide outlines the courses available and how to join the college.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng