South Africa acknowledged that allegations of xenophobia had triggered backlash across the continent, affecting businesses and citizens operating abroad

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said several South African artistes had their performances cancelled, resulting in lost income

The controversy resurfaced as football captain Ronwen Williams questioned why many African supporters appeared to back Mexico over South Africa at the World Cup

South Africa has acknowledged growing economic and cultural fallout linked to accusations of xenophobia, with government officials warning that businesses and entertainers from the country are beginning to feel the impact beyond its borders.

As reported by Punch, Mmamoloko Kubayi, South Africa's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, said the backlash has affected citizens and companies operating elsewhere on the continent.

South African Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi speaks during a media interview. Photo: Kubayi

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She maintained that recent actions by authorities were directed at undocumented migrants and should not be interpreted as hostility towards foreign nationals.

How is xenophobia affecting South Africans?

Speaking during an interview with SABC on Sunday, Kubayi said the government was actively engaging businesses and providing support to South African interests facing difficulties abroad.

“We can’t lie about the backlash, and that is why part of the work that we are doing as government, as well through DECO, is engagement with businesses abroad, South African companies abroad.

“Minister Alamola has met with them, and we are providing services, support services and consular services for those businesses on the continent and outside the continent,” she said.

Her comments come amid growing criticism of South Africa following reports of attacks and hostility directed at foreign nationals, which have drawn concern across several African countries.

Some African countries have been forced to repatriate embattled citizens subjected to dehumanising harassment by South Africans.

Why are South African artistes losing continental gigs?

Kubayi disclosed that members of the country's entertainment industry have also been affected by the negative perception generated by the controversy.

According to her, several performers have seen opportunities disappear as event organisers across Africa reconsider bookings involving South African acts.

“The majority of our artistes work on the continent, and many of them are seeing their gigs being cancelled.

“One artiste did reach out to me to say all her gigs were cancelled on the continent. This is an income lost by a South African,” the minister stated.

“That is why let’s deal with the issue of illegal immigrants. Those you have within your borders legally, please protect them as you would protect South Africans.”

South African player complains at World Cup

The debate comes days after South Africa's national football team captain, Ronwen Williams, questioned what he perceived as a lack of support from fellow Africans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams reacts after South Africa's World Cup match against Mexico. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Following Bafana Bafana's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening Group A fixture, Williams said he was disappointed by the number of African supporters who appeared to back the opposing team.

“Africans have always supported other African countries in every World Cup tournament, but I can’t figure out why our own case is different,” Williams said.

“Many Africans supported Mexico, not us, the South Africans. We almost shed tears, but it’s truly sad.”

FG threatens retaliatory measures against South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has signalled that it may take strong diplomatic action against South Africa following a resurgence of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians living in the country.

Speaking after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday June 8, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Abuja was dissatisfied with what it views as an inadequate response by South African authorities to the attacks

Source: Legit.ng