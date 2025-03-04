UNIBEN Kofa login: how to check admission status and next steps

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), is a Nigerian public research university located in Benin City, Edo State. It utilizes the WAeUP.Kofa platform as its official student information and registration portal. Whether you are applying for admission or checking your admission status, log in to the UNIBEN Kofa portal to access all its services easily.

Key takeaways

The UNIBEN Kofa portal allows prospective students to check their admission status easily through the university’s portal or the JAMB platform.

UNIBEN offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including medicine, engineering, law, and social sciences.

Admission into UNIBEN is highly competitive, requiring candidates to pass UTME (JAMB) and post-UTME screenings for undergraduate programs.

If you have applied for admission, checking your admission status through the UNIBEN Kofa portal is a crucial step. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to log in, check your admission status, and understand the next steps after gaining admission.

How to log in to the UNIBEN admission login portal

The UNIBEN Kofa portal is the official student management system where applicants and students can access essential academic services. Follow the steps below to log in.

Visit the UNIBEN Kofa login portal. Enter your username (usually your last name) or ID number and password. Click on "Log In" to access the portal.

If you are a new student, you will need to create an account before logging in. Here are steps you can follow to create your account.

Visit the UNIBEN Kofa login portal. Click on the link indicated "Initialize your student account". You will be redirected to the "Request password for first-time login" page. Enter your username, which is your last name, registration or metric number and email address. Check the captcha box to verify you are not a robot, then click "Send login credentials to email address." Check your email for the login credentials. Use the details to log in to your dashboard. You can also set a new password if needed.

How to check your UNIBEN admission status

The UNIBEN admission list is released yearly online. Potential students are required to check their status before proceeding with admission. You can check your admission status using the UNIBEN admission portal or via the .

Via the UNIBEN admission portal

Follow the steps below to check your admission status using the university's portal.

Visit the UNIBEN admission status portal. Enter your registration number or applicant ID. Enter your last name, which in this case is your username. Check the captcha box to verify you are not a robot, then click "Submit" to view your admission status.

Via the JAMB portal

You can also check your admission status on the JAMB portal. Follow the steps below:

Visit the JAMB e-facility portal. Log in with your registered email address and password. If you don’t have an account, first create one by completing the registration process to access your admission details. Provide your email address, phone number, a security question, and its answer to set up your account. Navigate through the post-registration e-facilities on the dashboard and find the section dedicated to admissions. Tap on the "Check Admission Status" section. Input your JAMB registration number and select the exam year. Click "Check Admission Status" to view your result.

You can also check your JAMB admission status via SMS. Follow the steps below to do so.

Open the messaging app on your phone. Type "STATUS", leave a space, then enter your exam year (e.g., STATUS 2024). Send the message to 55019 or 66019. You will receive an SMS with your admission status. If admitted, the message will display your name, institution, and course of study.

Next steps after UNIBEN admission

After securing admission to UNIBEN, candidates must complete several essential steps to finalize their enrolment. These include:

Candidates listed here are advised to print their admission status slip and retain it for both online and departmental screening.

They should also proceed to pay their acceptance fee. The UNIBEN acceptance fee for newly admitted students is ₦5,000 for bank/portal charges, ₦30,000 for admission clearance, ₦6,000 for ICT levy, and ₦15,000 for maintenance fee.

Additional fees for new students: ₦5,000 for orientation brochure and ₦5,000 for certificate screening.

You also need to upload the required documents, including the JAMB result slip, birth certificate, O’Level results, and admission letter. Await clearance approval from the university.

After clearance approval, proceed to pay your tuition and other applicable fees.

Download and print your essential admission slip and registration slip for reference.

Finally, visit the university with original copies of your documents for verification. Get your student ID card and register for courses.

Is the UNIBEN Kofa admission list out?

The University of Benin's admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year has been released. There are two ways to check the status of your admission: through the school portal or the JAMB portal.

What is UNIBEN's acceptance fee?

Newly admitted students are required to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee to confirm their admission. For the 2024/2025 academic session, the acceptance fee is ₦80,000 for College of Medical Science candidates and ₦60,000 for other candidates.

What is the University of Benin's cut-off mark for 2024/2025?

The University of Benin's cut-off mark for the JAMB UTME was set at 200 and above. Additional post-UTME eligibility requirements include:

Selecting UNIBEN as the first-choice university during UTME registration.

Obtaining a minimum of five (5) O’ level credit passes in NECO, SSCE, WASCE, or GCE.

Being at least 16 years old at the time of admission.

How many faculties does the University of Benin have?

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has 15 faculties, covering a wide range of academic disciplines, including medicine, engineering, law, social sciences, and arts.

How much are UNIBEN fees for freshers?

For newly admitted students, the fees are categorized based on the chosen program. Fresh students undertaking any science courses will pay a total of ₦115,000, while those undertaking other courses will pay ₦105,000.

How many years is nursing in UNIBEN?

A B.Sc. Nursing Sciences (BSCNUR) program at the University of Benin is five years. During this period, students undergo academic and clinical training to prepare for a career in nursing.

How many students does UNIBEN admit per year?

While the exact number of new students admitted annually isn't specified, UNIBEN maintains an acceptance rate of approximately 70%. The Nigerian institution has an enrolment range of 45,000 to 49,999 students.

What rank is UNIBEN in the world?

According to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, UNIBEN is ranked between 1201st and 1500th globally.

The University of Benin is one of the best public institutions in Nigeria. Students can now conveniently access the school’s services by logging in to the UNIBEN Kofa portal. This online platform enables students to apply for admissions, check admission results, manage payments, and complete essential post-admission procedures with ease.

