Hillside University courses, admission requirements and application procedure

Hillside University of Science and Technology (HUST) offers a wide range of courses in science, technology, arts, and social sciences, designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge. To be admitted to this prestigious institution, candidates must meet the requirements, including five credits in the GCE, SSCE, or NECO examinations.

Hillside University offers a wide range of courses in science, technology, arts, and social sciences.

HUST is a newly built private university located at Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

located at Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. The university offers a wide range of courses in health sciences, engineering, business, and agriculture.

Applicants must meet specific O-level and UTME requirements and pass the university’s screening process.

The application is done online through the university’s official portal.

Hillside University courses

Hillside University offers specialised programmes tailored to prepare students for impactful careers in diverse fields. It has four colleges, including the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences and the College of Business, Law and Educational Sciences. Below is a comprehensive list of all courses offered at Hillside University.

Tristate College of Health and Allied Medical Sciences

Tristate College of Health and Allied Medical Sciences equips students with the skills and experience needed in today’s healthcare field. This college offers programs such as pharmacy, nursing, medicine and dentistry.

HUST has four colleges, including the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences.

Medicine and Surgery

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing

Optometry

Dentistry

Physiology

Human Anatomy

Audiology

Pharmaceutical Science

Biochemistry

College of Engineering and Computing Sciences

The College of Engineering Sciences and Technology is dedicated to preparing students for leadership and problem-solving roles in engineering and technology. This college offers programs, such as Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering.

The College of Engineering Sciences and Technology offers programs like Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering

Computer Science

Mechatronics Engineering

Data Science

Software Engineering

Civil and Construction Engineering

Aerospace Engineering

Industrial production engineering

Chemical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Systems Engineering

Computing and Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

College of Business, Law and Educational Science

This college is committed to fostering leaders, innovators, and professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today’s dynamic global environment. It offers various programs, including Accounting, Economics, Mass Communication and Finance.

The College of Business, Law and Educational Science offers programs in areas like Accounting and Economics.

Accounting

Economics

Finance

Mass Communication

Business Administration

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Science

The College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Science trains students to innovate and lead in sectors that are critical to sustainable development and economic progress. Programs available under this college include Microbiology and Agricultural Economics.

Agribusiness

Agricultural Economics

Forensic science

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Microbiology

Petroleum Chemistry

HUST admission requirements

HUST offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes.

To gain admission into HUST, applicants must meet specific academic qualifications. Specific programs may have additional requirements. Here are the general Hillside University admission requirements.

Prospective candidates must have 5 credits at the GCE/SSCE/NECO Examinations or equivalent (at not more than 2 sittings).

Must have 5 credits at GCE/SSCE/NECO Examinations or equivalent (at one sitting only) for Medicine/Dentistry.

Have a minimum JAMB score of 160 in the recent JAMB Exam.

Have a good score in the HUST Post UTME Exam.

Candidates must possess a merit pass in the National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND) and other advanced level certificates (DE Candidates only).

Candidates below 15 years of age are kindly advised not to apply.

Prospective candidates should also note that getting admission into Hillside University of Science and Technology is only through the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) for undergraduate programmes.

Additionally, candidates who did not choose Hillside University of Science and Technology as their first choice can still apply. However, they must go to any approved JAMB CBT Centre and change their first choice to Hillside University of Science and Technology to complete the admission process.

HUST admission procedure

Applying to HUST is easy and straightforward. Below is a step-by-step process to guide you through the application:

Hillside University application page.

Visit the Hillside University of Science and Technology admission application portal. Create an account using your email and a secure password. A 6-digit verification code will be sent to your email. Enter this code to activate your account. If you do not see the email in your inbox, check your spam folder. Use your registered email and password to log in to the Hillside University of Science and Technology admission portal. Pay ₦10,000 for the application form. Fill out the application form. Check your form for mistakes, then click the "SUBMIT" button to complete your application.

Once submitted, you can print a copy of your completed form for your records. You can also log in anytime to check your application status and application information.

Is Hillside University of Science and Technology accredited?

Hillside University is fully accredited and recognised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria.

Does Hillside University offer law?

Hillside University does not currently offer a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) program, although it has a College of Business, Law & Educational Sciences that focuses on courses like Accounting, Economics and Mass Communication.

What is Hillside University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark?

Hillside University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 session is 150 and above in JAMB.

Who is the owner of Hillside University of Science and Technology?

The owner and founder of Hillside University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Okemesi‑Ekiti, Nigeria, is Mr. Joseph “Laoye” Jaiyeola. He also serves as the Pro‑Chancellor and Chancellor of the university.

Hillside University offers a variety of courses across different colleges, including engineering, health sciences, business, law, and environmental sciences. Admission requirements typically include UTME scores and specific subject requirements at the SSCE level. The application is done online through the university’s official portal.

