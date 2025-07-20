Hillside University courses, admission requirements and application procedure
Hillside University of Science and Technology (HUST) offers a wide range of courses in science, technology, arts, and social sciences, designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge. To be admitted to this prestigious institution, candidates must meet the requirements, including five credits in the GCE, SSCE, or NECO examinations.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Hillside University courses
- HUST admission requirements
- Is Hillside University of Science and Technology accredited?
- Does Hillside University offer law?
- What is Hillside University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark?
- Who is the owner of Hillside University of Science and Technology?
Key takeaways
- HUST is a newly built private university located at Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.
- The university offers a wide range of courses in health sciences, engineering, business, and agriculture.
- Applicants must meet specific O-level and UTME requirements and pass the university’s screening process.
- The application is done online through the university’s official portal.
Hillside University courses
Hillside University offers specialised programmes tailored to prepare students for impactful careers in diverse fields. It has four colleges, including the College of Engineering and Computing Sciences and the College of Business, Law and Educational Sciences. Below is a comprehensive list of all courses offered at Hillside University.
Tristate College of Health and Allied Medical Sciences
Tristate College of Health and Allied Medical Sciences equips students with the skills and experience needed in today’s healthcare field. This college offers programs such as pharmacy, nursing, medicine and dentistry.
- Medicine and Surgery
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Nursing
- Optometry
- Dentistry
- Physiology
- Human Anatomy
- Audiology
- Pharmaceutical Science
- Biochemistry
College of Engineering and Computing Sciences
The College of Engineering Sciences and Technology is dedicated to preparing students for leadership and problem-solving roles in engineering and technology. This college offers programs, such as Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering.
- Mechanical Engineering
- Computer Science
- Mechatronics Engineering
- Data Science
- Software Engineering
- Civil and Construction Engineering
- Aerospace Engineering
- Industrial production engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Systems Engineering
- Computing and Artificial Intelligence
- Cybersecurity
College of Business, Law and Educational Science
This college is committed to fostering leaders, innovators, and professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today’s dynamic global environment. It offers various programs, including Accounting, Economics, Mass Communication and Finance.
- Accounting
- Economics
- Finance
- Mass Communication
- Business Administration
- Logistics and Supply Chain Management
College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Science
The College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Science trains students to innovate and lead in sectors that are critical to sustainable development and economic progress. Programs available under this college include Microbiology and Agricultural Economics.
- Agribusiness
- Agricultural Economics
- Forensic science
- Environmental Management and Toxicology
- Microbiology
- Petroleum Chemistry
HUST admission requirements
To gain admission into HUST, applicants must meet specific academic qualifications. Specific programs may have additional requirements. Here are the general Hillside University admission requirements.
- Prospective candidates must have 5 credits at the GCE/SSCE/NECO Examinations or equivalent (at not more than 2 sittings).
- Must have 5 credits at GCE/SSCE/NECO Examinations or equivalent (at one sitting only) for Medicine/Dentistry.
- Have a minimum JAMB score of 160 in the recent JAMB Exam.
- Have a good score in the HUST Post UTME Exam.
- Candidates must possess a merit pass in the National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND) and other advanced level certificates (DE Candidates only).
- Candidates below 15 years of age are kindly advised not to apply.
Prospective candidates should also note that getting admission into Hillside University of Science and Technology is only through the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) for undergraduate programmes.
Additionally, candidates who did not choose Hillside University of Science and Technology as their first choice can still apply. However, they must go to any approved JAMB CBT Centre and change their first choice to Hillside University of Science and Technology to complete the admission process.
HUST admission procedure
Applying to HUST is easy and straightforward. Below is a step-by-step process to guide you through the application:
- Visit the Hillside University of Science and Technology admission application portal.
- Create an account using your email and a secure password.
- A 6-digit verification code will be sent to your email. Enter this code to activate your account. If you do not see the email in your inbox, check your spam folder.
- Use your registered email and password to log in to the Hillside University of Science and Technology admission portal.
- Pay ₦10,000 for the application form.
- Fill out the application form.
- Check your form for mistakes, then click the "SUBMIT" button to complete your application.
Once submitted, you can print a copy of your completed form for your records. You can also log in anytime to check your application status and application information.
Is Hillside University of Science and Technology accredited?
Hillside University is fully accredited and recognised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria.
Does Hillside University offer law?
Hillside University does not currently offer a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) program, although it has a College of Business, Law & Educational Sciences that focuses on courses like Accounting, Economics and Mass Communication.
What is Hillside University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark?
Hillside University of Science and Technology's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 session is 150 and above in JAMB.
Who is the owner of Hillside University of Science and Technology?
The owner and founder of Hillside University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Okemesi‑Ekiti, Nigeria, is Mr. Joseph “Laoye” Jaiyeola. He also serves as the Pro‑Chancellor and Chancellor of the university.
Hillside University offers a variety of courses across different colleges, including engineering, health sciences, business, law, and environmental sciences. Admission requirements typically include UTME scores and specific subject requirements at the SSCE level. The application is done online through the university’s official portal.
