Caritas University courses and admission requirements: here's how to apply

Caritas University courses are offered across five faculties and cover a range of fields, including Medicine, Psychology, and Mechanical Engineering. Admission requirements include the JAMB cut-off mark, five credits in core subjects, and other criteria set by the university. The university focuses on academic excellence, character development, and practical skills.

Key takeaways

Caritas University is a private university located in Amorji-Nike Emene, Enugu State, Nigeria.

Caritas University offers undergraduate programmes, JUPEB programmes, and postgraduate studies.

New students can apply for admission through the Caritas University online portal.

The JAMB cut-off mark for most undergraduate courses is 140 .

. Applicants must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Caritas University courses

Caritas University is a private university that offers a unique blend of courses designed to empower students with skills and experience for the job market. Below is a list of the Caritas faculties and the courses offered.

Faculty of Natural Sciences

The Faculty of Natural Sciences has five departments designed to prepare students to succeed in various science fields. Below is a list of science courses offered within this faculty.

Microbiology

Industrial Chemistry

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics and Statistics

Faculty of Allied and Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Allied and Medical Sciences is dedicated to offering students world-class healthcare education, research, and practice. It has the three most popular undergraduate courses in the field of medicine, as follows:

Medical Laboratory Science

Radiography

Nursing

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Management and Social Sciences has 10 departments with courses like Political Science, Business Administration, and Public Administration. Below is a comprehensive list of courses under this Faculty.

Political Science

Psychology

International Relations

Business Administration

Sociology

Banking and Finance

Accounting

Mass Communication

Public Administration

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering aims to help students develop new ideas, strong technical skills, and gain the ability to solve problems in many areas of engineering. Below is a list of courses offered in the Faculty of Engineering.

Electrical Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Computer Engineering

What are the requirements for Caritas University?

Caritas University, located in Amorji-Nike, Enugu, Nigeria, has specific requirements for admission. Here are the minimum admission requirements.

Undergraduate programmes

Prospective candidates must have five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English, in not more than two exam sittings.

Prospective students with "O" Level results dated before 2016 need to provide their original certificates, not just statements or result slips.

All applicants must provide their NYSC Completion, Exemption, or Exclusion Certificate.

Candidates who attained their first degree through a remedial program must show proof that they passed the necessary subjects through WASCE, NECO, or NABTEB exams.

On top of these general rules, candidates need to meet specific requirements for the department and program of study.

Students who want to join the JUPEB program need at least five credit passes in their O-Level exams, including English Language. These subjects must be relevant to the course of study at the university, attained in a maximum of two exam sittings.

The university will not offer admission unless it receives the official transcripts and letters of recommendation.

College of Postgraduate Studies

Students looking to join postgraduate programmes should have the following admission requirements:

Candidates looking to study a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) must have graduated from a recognised university.

Must possess qualifications similar to a first degree or a recognised Higher National Diploma (HND).

Master’s Degree candidates must have attained at least a Second Class Honours in an undergraduate degree.

Doctoral Degree (PhD) candidates must have a master's degree from a recognised university. Additionally, they should have completed a master's dissertation and attained an overall average score of at least 60% or a B in the master's program.

What is the cut-off mark for Caritas University?

To get admission to the Catholic university, you need to have attained a JAMB UTME minimum score of at least 140. However, some courses like Biochemistry and Computer Science require a minimum cut-off mark of 160.

How does Direct Entry work at Caritas University?

Direct Entry (DE) admission is for students who have already earned qualifications higher than O'Levels. This allows them to join the university directly in the second year (200 Level). However, depending on qualifications and the course of study, applicants may start in the first year (100) Level. Below are the Direct Entry requirements at Caritas University:

Applicants must meet the fundamental O'Level requirements. This includes having at least five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, in no more than two sittings.

Applicants must obtain and complete the Direct Entry application form from Caritas University.

Candidates must also meet the specific subject prerequisites for the preferred course of study.

Be a holder of GCE A-Level passes. However, sometimes even with these, you might be admitted into the 100 level if you meet the basic O'Level standards.

Having a National Diploma (ND) from a recognised institution with a minimum of Upper Credit (60% mark and above) will be considered for Direct Entry into the 200 level of a relevant program.

Complete and obtain the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) certificate from Caritas University or any other JUPEB-affiliated universities.

Provide official transcripts and references from a previous institution.

What you can do on the Caritas University portal

Caritas University has an online student portal for its students and for admissions. There are various academic activities a student can conduct through this portal, including:

Apply for admission.

Make online fee payments and get receipts.

Choose and register for courses and view the academic timetable.

Make and manage hostel bookings.

Access and download results and academic transcripts.

Apply for graduation and download clearance certificates.

How to make an application to Caritas University

Applying to Caritas University is a straightforward process. Below are the simple steps to follow:

Visit the Caritas University student portal. Click "Apply Now" to access the application form. Fill out the form with accurate and truthful information. Complete the process by clicking the red "Submit" button at the bottom. Wait for approval and follow the provided instructions to proceed with the payment.

Does Caritas University offer Nursing?

Yes, Caritas University in Enugu, Nigeria, offers a nursing program. The program is part of their Faculty of Allied and Medical Sciences, within the Department of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences.

Caritas University courses cover a wide range of disciplines. Whether you are applying via UTME, Direct Entry, or JUPEB, the university follows a well-defined admission process designed to guide you toward your academic goals.

