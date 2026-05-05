Korede Bello shared a thought-provoking message where he questioned what the world would be like if Michael Jackson had not been born

The singer expressed concern about the growing trend of small family sizes, explaining that limiting childbirth could reduce the chances of raising exceptional talents like the late King of Pop

Many social media users reacted differently to the singer's controversial advice, as several fans reminded him about the heavy financial burden of raising a large family in the present economy

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has sparked conversation with his recent message to married couples, urging them to consider having more children.

He explained that the world benefits when families bring more lives into existence, as it increases the chances of producing extraordinary talents.

Korede Bello questions modern family trends as he links fewer children to reduced chances of raising global music icons. Photo: koredebello/michaeljackson

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, the Afrobeats singer used the story of the late American superstar Michael Jackson to drive home his point.

He reminded fans that Michael Jackson, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical geniuses, was the seventh child in his family.

According to him, the world might never have known the King of Pop if his parents had decided to stop at fewer children.

“I have been wondering – what if Michael Jackson’s mother had stopped at two or six kids? He was the seventh. Imagine a world without him just because she chose fewer children. Now many people are having just one child. It is very rare to find a young couple with three kids these days.”

The singer lamented that modern couples are increasingly limiting themselves to one or two children, a trend he believes is reducing the possibility of birthing more gifted individuals.

He acknowledged that economic challenges play a role in this decision, but still appealed to couples to rethink.

Many Nigerians expressed mixed feelings about the singer's message, with some questioning the practicality of his advice.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Korede Bello's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Gagetstopibadan said:

"U fit born another Michael Jackson give us na ….Na pikin wey see food chop Dey turn Michael Jackson for this Tinubu regime na hunger go pai papa,mama and the 7 pikin 😂"

@JovenFamoso commented:

"So i should have 6 kids cus of MJ lmao 😂 bro your thinking crazy fr what bout ppl with two kids n their kids still great"

@Martins_114 reacted:

"😂😂😂 people who don't knw MJ's history His family had the passion for music and performance he and his brothers had a band called the Jackson 5 he didn't become a sudden icon that he is overnight, his work ethic till this day is unmatched in the music industry"

@djxxxtreme1 said:

"That's why I want 7 kids, 1wife, 3 baby mothers, a man's greatest gift are those little seeds 😂😂😂you can impregnate your way to the throne, you can impregnate your way to jail 😂😂"

Korede Bello calls for bigger families, saying fewer children could limit chances of producing talents like Michael Jackson. Photo: koredebello

Source: Instagram

Korede Bello opens up about his faith

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Korede Bello spoke about his religious journey.

The singer revealed that he was born a Muslim but later began reading the Bible out of personal conviction and not religious pressure.

He explained that he now follows Jesus Christ and believes people should recognise this through love rather than labels or public opinion.

Source: Legit.ng