Al-Hikmah University courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Al-Hikmah University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in disciplines such as Law, Education, and Natural Sciences. Candidates must meet the admission requirements, including a valid JAMB result and five credit passes in relevant subjects. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know before applying.

Key takeaways

Al-Hikmah University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and sandwich programmes across multiple faculties.

across multiple faculties. UTME candidates must have five (5) O’Level credits , including English Language, and a valid JAMB result.

, including English Language, and a valid JAMB result. Direct Entry candidates must hold suitable A’Level qualifications or diplomas .

. PGD requires a First Degree or HND, while Master’s programmes need a Second Class Lower or PGD with 60%.

PhD applicants must have a Master's Degree with at least 60% and pass an interview.

Al-Hikmah University courses

Al-Hikmah University offers a diverse selection of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university’s curriculum blends secular knowledge with Islamic values. Courses are approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and meet global academic standards.

Undergraduate programmes

The university’s undergraduate programmes span faculties such as Natural Sciences, Law, Social Sciences, and Education. Here are the programmes offered categorised in their respective faculties.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

History and International Relations

Islamic Studies

Arabic

English

Mass Communication

Political Science and Conflict Resolution

Public Administration

Sociology

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Business Administration (Marketing Option)

Economics

Faculty of Education

Educational Guidance and Counselling

Educational Management

Business Education

Islamic Studies

Arabic

English

Accounting

Economics

Political Science

Social Studies

Agriculture Science

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics

Physics

Educational Technology

Library and Information Science

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Biology

Industrial Chemistry

Geology and Mineral Sciences

Petroleum Chemistry

Statistics

Physics

Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics

Physics with Electronics

Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Technology

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Information Systems

Faculty of Law

Common Law

Common and Islamic Law

Faculty of Health Sciences

Public Health

BMLS Medical Laboratory Science

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Faculty of Nursing Sciences

B.NSc. Nursing Science

College of Health Sciences

Bachelor of Medicine

Bachelor of Surgery

Postgraduate programmes

Al-Hikmah University offers postgraduate programmes leading to Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master's, and Doctorate degrees. These programmes focus on advanced learning and research in areas such as Education, Islamic Studies, and Business Administration.

M.Ed. Arabic Education

M.Ed. Islamic Studies Education

M.Phil/Ph.D in Arabic Education

M.Phil/Ph.D in Islamic Studies Education

M.Ed. Educational Management

M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

M.Phil/Ph.D in Educational Management

M.Phil/Ph.D in Guidance and Counselling

M.A. Arabic

M.A. English

M.A. History

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Phil/Ph.D in Arabic

M.Phil/Ph.D in English

M.Phil/Ph.D in History

M.Phil/Ph.D in Islamic Studies

M.Phil/Ph.D in Mass Communication

M.Sc. Accounting

M.Sc. Business Administration

MBA (Master in Business Administration)

M.Sc. Economics

M.Sc. Finance

M.Phil/Ph.D in Accounting

M.Phil/Ph.D in Business Administration

M.Phil/Ph.D in Economics

M.Phil/Ph.D in Finance

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.Sc. Geology and Mineral Science

M.Sc. Statistics

M.Phil/Ph.D in Biochemistry

M.Phil/Ph.D in Computer Science

M.Phil/Ph.D in Geology and Mineral Science

M.Phil/Ph.D in Statistics

PGD, Computer Science

PGD, Economics

PGD, Public Health

PGD, Statistics

PGD, Mass Communication

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Management

Postgraduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling

PGD, Management and Strategic Planning

PGD, Business Administration

What is the cut-off mark for Al-Hikmah University?

The cut-off mark for Al-Hikmah University is 140. However, some programmes require a higher cut-off mark due to their competitive nature. Below is an overview of the cut-off marks for all programmes.

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Science with a cut-off mark of 140.

Faculty of Education

Al-Hikmah University's Faculty of Education prepares future educators through programmes that merge theory and practical skills. The least required JAMB cut-off mark is 140 for the 2025 academic year.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

This faculty offers various courses that explore language, religion, communication, politics, and societal dynamics. To secure admission, applicants must score at least 140 in JAMB.

The programmes include Arabic, English, Islamic Studies, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Sociology and Criminology, Political Science and Conflict Resolution, and History and International Relations.

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers rigorous legal training rooted in common and Islamic Law. To get a, you should have a cut-off mark of 180.

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences at Al-Hikmah University offers courses designed to equip students with knowledge in finance, accounting, and business management. Applicants must meet the cut-off mark of 140 to gain admission into any of the programmes.

Faculty of Health Sciences

Al-Hikmah University’s Health Sciences faculty equips students with essential medical knowledge and clinical skills. The cut-off marks range between 140 and 200.

Programme Cut-off mark Nursing 200 Medical Laboratory Science 170 Public Health 150 Human Anatomy 140 Human Physiology 140

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

This faculty delivers scientific training and research in applied fields. The cut-off marks range between 140 and 150.

Programme Cut-off mark Biology 140 Biochemistry 140 Microbiology 140 Geology and Mineral Science 140 Industrial Chemistry 140 Petroleum Chemistry 140 Computer Science 150 Cyber Security 150 Software Engineering 150 Information System 140 Physics With Electronics 140 Statistics 140 Industrial Mathematics 140

Al-Hikmah University admission requirements

The learning institution has specific entry requirements for its Undergraduate, Sandwich, and Postgraduate programmes. Applicants must meet the minimum academic standards and provide valid supporting documents.

Undergraduate programmes

Candidates must meet the UTME requirements below and hold relevant O’Level results to qualify for admission.

Candidates must have a valid Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result.

A minimum of five (5) credit passes in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/SISC in relevant subjects is required.

English Language is compulsory for all programmes.

Mathematics is compulsory for Management Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, and some Education courses.

Direct Entry candidates must obtain the JAMB DE Form and hold suitable qualifications.

Sandwich programmes requirements

These flexible programmes cater to working individuals seeking teaching qualifications. Admission depends on academic background and the number of required credits. Here are the requirements for admission.

A minimum of five (5) O'Level credits in no more than two sittings is required.

Contact Session 2 applicants must hold an ND/NCE/HND certificate.

A credit in English Language through IJMB, SSCE, NECO, or GCE is acceptable.

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

PGD programmes provide a bridge for applicants with HND or third-class degrees. They offer access to advanced studies in specific disciplines. Here are the admission requirements for prospective applicants.

A First Degree or HND from a recognised institution.

All candidates must meet the University's O’Level entry requirements.

Master degree

The Master’s programmes are open to candidates with a good first degree. PGD holders with high grades may also qualify.

A minimum of a Second-Class Lower Degree is required.

Third Class Degree holders must present a PGD and score at least 60% in a qualifying exam.

Doctorate degree

PhD programmes are research-focused and require strong academic credentials. Applicants must also perform well in the university’s screening process.

A Master’s degree with at least 60% or equivalent CGPA is required.

Candidates with 50%–59% may apply for M.Phil/Ph.D.

All applicants must pass an interview and request official transcripts addressed to the Dean, Postgraduate School.

Al-Hikmah University application procedure

If you plan to join the learning institution, follow the application steps highlighted below.

Go to the official Al-Hikmah University application portal. Choose the programme you want to apply for from the list. Next, click on "Click Here to Apply" to create your application profile. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and other required details, then click on the Proceed button. Provide a valid phone number and email address, nationality, religion, date of birth, passport photo with a red background (if applicable), O’Level results (max two sittings) and WAEC/NECO scratch card details. After creating your profile, click the Proceed link to continue and a confirmation email will be sent. Log in using your JAMB number and use your surname as the password. Select your preferred payment platform, confirm the transaction, and click Make Payment. Confirm payment details and click on Make Payment again. Enter your ATM card details and click Pay. Once payment succeeds, an email receipt will be sent. Do not refresh your browser during this process. Click on Complete Application in the account menu to upload all required documents. Print your Registration Slip to confirm your application submission.

Has Al-Hikmah University started giving admission?

As of June 2025, the university is accepting applications for various programmes, and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply promptly. Admissions are granted on a rolling basis, subject to meeting the specified requirements.

What is the cut-off mark for Al-Hikmah University?

The Nigerian University has set its general JAMB cut-off mark at 140 for the 2024/2025 academic session. Some competitive courses may require higher scores for admission.

Al-Hikmah University accepts candidates who choose it as their second choice. However, priority is often given to first-choice applicants during admission processing.

Can you enter Al-Hikmah University without a JAMB?

Al-Hikmah University requires all undergraduate applicants to possess a valid JAMB result.

Does Al-Hikmah University use JAMB?

Al-Hikmah University utilises JAMB for its undergraduate admissions. Prospective students must have a valid JAMB result and meet the university's cut-off marks for their chosen programmes.

How much is the Al-Hikmah admission form?

The cost of the admission form at Al-Hikmah University varies by programme, aa shown below:

Undergraduate (Full-time): ₦2,000

Undergraduate (Part-time): ₦5,000

Sandwich/Top-up Programmes: ₦10,000

Postgraduate Diploma: ₦10,000

Master's and Ph.D. Programmes: ₦25,000

Does Al-Hikmah University accept direct entry?

Al-Hikmah University accepts direct entry candidates. Applicants must obtain the JAMB Direct Entry form and possess suitable qualifications, such as ND, NCE, or HND certificates.

Al-Hikmah University courses provide broad academic opportunities for students seeking quality education in Nigeria. Whether at undergraduate, postgraduate, or sandwich levels, each programme ensures relevant skills and qualifications for future careers.

