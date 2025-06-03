University of Africa, Toru-Orua courses and fees: how to make payments

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT) offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Accounting, Biochemistry, Computer Science, and Agriculture with fees ranging from ₦118,000 to ₦155,000. This guide covers University of Africa, Toru-Orua courses and fees, plus easy payment steps.

University of Africa, Toru-Orua courses

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua has four faculties for undergraduate programmes, including Agriculture, Arts and Education, Management and Social Sciences, and Science. Discover all the University of Africa, Toru-Orua courses and fees below.

Undergraduate programmes

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua's qualified undergraduate students can choose various courses that different faculties offer. Below is a list of undergraduate courses available under different faculties.

Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture has five departments, namely:

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Animal Production and Health

Crop, Soil and Pest Management

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Hotel Management & Tourism

Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences

The Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences at the University of Africa, Toru-Orua has seven departments, including Computer Science, Microbiology and Chemistry.

Biochemistry

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Microbiology

Mathematics

Physics

Faculty of Arts and Education

The Faculty of Arts and Education trains students for careers in teaching. There are six departments under this faculty, and they include:

English and Literary Studies

History and International Studies

Linguistics, Nigerian & Foreign Languages

Theatre & Film Studies

Educational Management

Guidance & Counselling

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences prepares students for business, leadership, and public service careers. It includes programmes in Business Administration, Mass Communication and Accounting.

Accounting

Banking & Finance

Business Administration

Economics

Industrial Relations & Personnel Management

Mass Communication

Political Science

Public Administration

Postgraduate courses

UAT Postgraduate School offers Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD), and Master’s degrees in Business (MBA), Arts (MA), Education (MEd), and Science (MSc) programmes. There are also PhD programmes available in different areas of study. Below is a list of postgraduate courses available at UAT.

Faculty of Arts and Education

The faculty of Arts and Education has two postgraduate departments, which include:

Theatre and Film Studies (PGD, MA, PhD.

Educational Management/Administration (PGDE, MEd, PhD.)

Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences

This faculty has three programmes as follows:

Computer Science (PGD, MSc, PhD)

Microbiology (PGD, MSc, PhD)

Biochemistry (PGD, MSc, PhD)

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

This faculty of Social and Management Sciences has four postgraduate programmes. They include:

Accounting (PGD, MSc, PhD)

Mass Communication (PGD, MSc, PhD)

Business Admin (+MBA) MBA. MSc, PhD

Political Science (PGD, MSc, PhD)

University of Africa, Toru-Orua fees

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua offers affordable tuition fees for new and returning students. The fees vary depending on the program and level of study. Below is a breakdown of the UAT fee structure:

100 Level (Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences and Agriculture)

For 100 Level students in the Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences and Agriculture, the total school fees are ₦155,000. The fees cover various additional charges such as tuition, registration, ICT, medical, examination and laboratory fees.

Description Amount (₦) Tuition Fee 60,000 Registration Fee 5,000 ICT/Internet 13,000 University Development Fee 15,000 Library Fee 5,000 Recreation/Sports Dues 5,000 Matriculation Fee 5,000 ID Card 3,000 Medicals 10,000 Examination Fee 5,000 Student Handbook 4,000 Laboratory Fee 25,000 Total 155,000

Returning students (Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences and Agriculture)

Returning students in the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences and Agriculture are to pay a total of ₦143,000. This also covers tuition, registration, and other academic charges.

Description Amount (₦) Tuition Fee 60,000 Registration Fee 5,000 ICT/Internet 13,000 University Development Fee 15,000 Library Fee 5,000 Recreation/Sports Dues 5,000 Medicals 10,000 Examination Fee 5,000 Laboratory Fee 25,000 Total 143,000

Returning students (Arts & Education and Social & Management Science)

Returning students in the Faculties of Arts & Education and Social & Management Sciences are to pay a total of ₦118,000.

Description Amount (₦) Tuition Fee 60,000 Registration Fee 5,000 ICT/Internet 13,000 University Development Fee 15,000 Library Fee 5,000 Recreation/Sports Dues 5,000 Medicals 10,000 Examination Fee 5,000 Total 118,000

Additional fees

Students should be aware of the following additional charges:

₦6,000 for portal-based certificate verification.

for portal-based certificate verification. ₦25,000 laboratory fee for Science and Agriculture students per academic session (made in two instalments)

University of Africa, Toru-Orua school fees payment procedure

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua has a clear and secure procedure for students to pay their school fees through its official online portal. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to help you complete your payment successfully:

For students, visit the University of Africa Toru-Orua portal. Log in using your Student ID or Matriculation Number. For parents, access the UAT Parent portal to monitor academic progress and manage fee payments. Once logged in, go to the fees payment section. Choose the specific fee you intend to pay, such as tuition, laboratory, or accommodation fees. Proceed with the payment using the available online payment options provided on the portal. After successful payment, confirm the transaction and print the receipt for your records.

All payments must be made through the official UAT portal. The university does not accept payments made to individual accounts and will not be responsible for any such transactions.

How much is the University of Africa, Toru-Orua acceptance fee?

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua requires newly admitted students to pay an acceptance fee of ₦32,500.

Is the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, a private university?

UAT is a public university and was established under the Bayelsa State University Law of 2016.

Where is the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, located?

The public university is located in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Is the University of Africa, Toru-Orua accredited?

The University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT) is accredited. Its programs are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

University of Africa, Toru-Orua offers a wide range of courses designed to meet the academic and professional needs of students across disciplines such as agriculture, management sciences, education, and science. Tuition fees vary depending on the course of study and level, and payments can be made through designated bank accounts or the official university portal.

