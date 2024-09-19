Venite University courses, school fees, cut-off marks and admission requirements

Venite University, located in Iloro Ekiti, Ekiti State, is a distinguished learning institution. This private institution offers a wide range of undergraduate programmes across multiple faculties. If you aspire to join this prestigious institution, it is essential to know all about the courses offered, school fees, cut-off marks and whether you meet other admission requirements.

Venite University has cutting-edge laboratories, modern classrooms, and a comprehensive library to ensure scholars can access all learning resources. With a commitment to innovation, leadership, and community service, Venite University is a beacon of higher learning in Nigeria.

Venite University courses

The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in three faculties. Below is an overview of Venite University courses and their respective faculties.

College of Allied Health and Medical Sciences

B.NSc. Nursing Science

B.Sc. Public Health

B. Medical Laboratory Science

Doctor of Physiotherapy

College of Agriculture, Science and Information Technology

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Forensic Science

B.Sc. Agricultural Economics

B.Sc. Soil and Land Resources Management

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Computer Science (Software)

B.Sc. Cyber Security

B.Sc. Software Engineering

College of Arts and Social Management Sciences

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Taxation

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship Studies

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Mass Communication and Media Technology

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management

B.A. English and Linguistics

B.A. History and International Studies

B.A. Performing Arts and Film Studies

How much is Venite University's school fee?

At Venite University, all "Online" modes of payment must be initiated from the college portal and made strictly online via the Paystack payment platform. Below are the Venite University fees for each department.

Description Amount Type College of Allied Health Sciences [Physiotherapy and MLS] Sundry Fee N650,000 School Fee College of Science and Information Technology Sundry Fee N550,000 School Fee College of Social and Management Science Sundry Fee N450,000 School Fee College of Allied Health Sciences [Nursing] Sundry Fee N700,000 School Fee College of Allied Health Sciences [Public Health] Sundry Fee N600,000 School Fee Acceptance Fee N50,000 Other Fees Portal Maintenance and Management Fee N25,000 Other Fees Entrepreneurship Fee N20,000 Other Fees Medical and Health Care Fee N20,000 Other Fees Bench Work Fee N25,000 Other Fees

What is Venite University's cut-off mark?

Venite University’s cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission is 140 marks and above. The minimum admissible score for Nursing Science (B.NSc.) in the learning institution is 190. Below are other Venite University Ekiti requirements for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Possess five O’Level credits at least two sittings in relevant subjects.

Eligible candidates are advised to visit the JAMB portal to effect a change of institution and course to Venite University Iloro Ekiti (VU) Ekiti State accordingly.

Venite University pre-degree requirements

Pre-degree students must sit for the UTME and achieve the National minimum score set by JAMB and the University. Note that only successful candidates in the internal pre-degree examination would be considered for admission into the 100 Level of the full-time programmes in the university.

To be eligible for pre-degree programmes, prospective Candidates must possess a minimum of five (5) credits in SSCE/NECO/NABTEB in up to two (2) sittings. Including:

English Language for all courses.

Mathematics for Science-based, Management Science-based & Social Science-based courses.

Literature-in-English for Arts courses.

Venite University registration (acceptance letter procedures)

Are you a fresher who wants to join one of Nigeria’s top private universities? Check out the instructions below to learn how to register as a student at the learning institution.

Log in to the portal with your JAMB or Application Number and check your admission status. If admitted, accept the offer. An account will be created for you on the student portal. Use the default password ("password") to log in and change it to a new one. Log in again with your updated password and complete your profile by providing the necessary details, including a valid email and phone number. A confirmation link will be sent to your email. Click on it to activate your account. Pay the non-refundable acceptance fee as applicable to your programme. The fee amount will be shown on the payment page. After making the payment, print out your admission letter. Upload scanned copies (not photos) of required documents, including a letter of attestation (from a parent) and a guarantor's letter (from a clergy member). After completing the above steps, print out your clearance certificate from your dashboard. If it cannot be generated, proceed to the next step. Provide valid examination information (Examination Number, Year, Month) and verify your WAEC/NECO/NABTEB scratch card details. Submit three copies of all required credentials, including your birth certificate, medical report, acceptance fee receipt, and other relevant documents, at the Faculty Office.

No candidate can register without the total or 60% payment of their sundry fee and complete payment of any other charges as stated on the "Pay Bill" section of the individual student's account.

Venite University application procedure

Making your undergraduate application at Venite University is a straightforward process. Check out the stepwise approach below to learn how the application process is done.

If you have applied for this programme already, log in to the Venite University student portal to proceed. Tap on the “Click Here to Apply” tab to begin creating your application profile. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and other basic details as required, then click on the “Click to Proceed” button. You must update your profile with key details such as a valid phone number, email address, nationality, religion, date of birth, and a passport photo with a red background (if needed). Additionally, upload your O’Level results (up to two sittings) and provide the WAEC/NECO Scratch Card details that match your results. After successfully creating your profile, a notification message will appear. Click “Proceed” to continue your application. A confirmation email will also be sent for future reference, so ensure you use a valid email address. Log in to your application account using your JAMB Registration Number. Your password will be your SURNAME, as provided during profile creation. Once logged in, you must make the required payment. Select your preferred payment method from the options available and confirm the transaction by clicking “Make Payment.” The application fee is N2,000 for undergraduate applications. After selecting your payment method, complete the form and activate your account. Click the small circle with a pointed finger to proceed. On the confirmation page, review the transaction details, including the transaction reference and the amount to be paid. Click “Make Payment” again to proceed to the payment page. You can use debit/credit cards, internet banking, mobile wallets, or visit a bank branch to complete the payment. Once your payment is successful, you will be redirected back to the university portal to continue your application process. Note that all payments should be made only via the university portal. Payments outside the official university domain are not accepted. After payment confirmation, navigate back to the service you were paying for and continue with your application. To confirm payment, select your ATM card type (e.g., Verve or MasterCard), then enter your card number, expiry date, CVV2 (the three digits on the back of the card), and your card pin. Click “Pay” to complete the transaction. A receipt will be sent to your email. Finally, click the “Complete Application” link in your account menu to upload the necessary documents and finalise your application. Lastly, print out your registration slip containing a summary of your registration.

Venite University student portal

Its student portal offers students a user-friendly platform for managing their academic activities efficiently. Scholars can perform the following activities on the portal.

Check their admission status.

Update personal profiles

Pay fees

Access academic transcripts

Register for courses

Retrieve essential documents such as admission letters and clearance certificates.

Venite University’s broad spectrum of academic disciplines and focus on student-centred learning equips graduates with the skills needed to excel in their chosen careers. With the above-detailed information about the Ekiti-based learning institution, you can now make an informed decision as you plan to further your studies.

