Seyi Law has responded to a viral claim that he was blocked from meeting Governor Seyi Makinde

Recall that the comedian and the Oyo state governor were among the guests who attended Sola Sobowale's daughter's wedding

The funny man released a lengthy video of his encounter with the governor as he clapped back at his critics

Comedian Seyi Law has broken his silence by sharing a lengthy video of his encounter with Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Law trended on social media after a clip showed him being restrained by security while attempting to greet Makinde.

Seyi Law claps back at critics as he shares video of him meeting Governor Seyi Makinde. Credit: seyilaw/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

The dramatic moment, which sparked reactions, occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during the traditional wedding ceremony of actress Sola Sobowale's daughter.

The highlight was the moment security operatives around the governor prevented the comedian from getting close, an incident that sparked reactions.

Seyi Law addresses viral video

Taking to his official X handle, the comedian shared a video from his encounter with the governor as they exchanged pleasantries.

The comedian, a supporter of President Tinubu, also claimed critics shared the short clip to push an agenda against him on social media as he clapped back.

Seyi Law claims there is an agenda against him on social media as he addresses viral encounter with Seyi Makinde. Credit: seyilaw

Source: Instagram

The video Seyi Law shared as he responds to being shoved by Makinde's security is below:

Reactions as Seyi Law addresses viral video

Despite the comedian's clarification, some netizens continued to taunt him, insisting he was initially shoved by the security before meeting the governor.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

integritywork1 said:

"U go explain tired, the security are doing their own job. Good day."

DREMUSIC007 wrote:

"But the security first shenk you bro. You’re nothing joor. nah my governor be good person."

larry_larmontan commented:

"Him wan go beg for money to send to his family abroad...werey."

raheem_kudus said:

"Na moris mugu be the leader of mumu geng. How will someone be that senseless because you hate someone who doesn’t align with you politically. Ode ni bobo yen."

orishaAje commented:

"Alaye ma worry, SEYI yato si seyi, iwo ma se nka ton se lo, ma yi pada but ma distract awon ton se dada atm o, just dey your own lane no stupid famzing."

Chucksfact reacted:

"Why would you want to shake a sitting governor like he is your boy? You no really get sense. Good thing the security guy checkmate you."

shodekeGbenga commented:

"That's how they cut the funke Akindele's video with Pasuma just to run their evil agenda."

Why Seyi Law slammed Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng