University of Abuja has warned applicants against unauthorised information circulating about 2026/2027 admissions online

The institution clarified that the admission process for the 2026/2027 academic session has not commenced

University management also urged candidates to rely only on official channels for admission updates and guidance

The University of Abuja has warned prospective students and members of the public to ignore any admission-related information currently circulating about its 2026/2027 academic session.

University of Abuja speaks on information circulating about its next admission exercise. Photo: uofanigeria

Source: Facebook

In a notice shared on its official X account on Sunday, May 31, the university said it had not begun the admission process for the 2026/2027 academic session and had not issued any official announcement regarding admissions.

The institution said it became aware of unauthorised admission information being spread through various channels, including social media platforms, websites and other unofficial sources.

It urged admission seekers to be cautious and avoid individuals or platforms claiming to have information about the upcoming admission exercise.

According to the university, all genuine updates concerning admissions will be released only through its official communication channels and the Admissions Office.

The institution also advised members of the public to rely strictly on its verified platforms for information.

University management distanced itself from all unauthorised admission publications and warned that it would not be responsible for any loss suffered by people who deal with fraudsters or unofficial agents.

The university's warning comes as many prospective candidates across the country begin seeking information about admissions into higher institutions for the next academic session.

Read the institution's warning below:

Full list: Universities selling post-UTME forms

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that several Nigerian universities have begun releasing Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening forms for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Schools such as the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Covenant University, Babcock University and others have opened their portals. They have urged candidates to check eligibility requirements, cut-off marks and screening schedules.

Applicants are advised to regularly monitor official university websites as more institutions are expected to join the admission cycle soon.

University of Abuja has an important message for thousands seeking admission in 2026/2027. Photo: uofanigeria

Source: UGC

UNIABUJA student graduates with First Class

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a University of Abuja student, Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, graduated with a first-class degree in Arabic while also serving as faculty president during his undergraduate studies.

He shared that balancing leadership responsibilities with academic demands was challenging but rewarding, as he eventually earned academic honours and recognition as a “legacy builder” at his convocation ceremony.

The graduate’s achievement drew reactions on social media, with many congratulating him and celebrating his success story.

UNIABUJA graduate emerges faculty best student

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing Sunday, a University of Abuja graduate, emerged as the best student in her faculty after graduating with a first-class degree in biology during the institution’s convocation ceremony.

While describing the moment as surreal, she said that years of hard work, sacrifices and perseverance led to her academic success.

The graduate, however, expressed gratitude to her parents, lecturers and peers for their support throughout her academic journey.

Source: Legit.ng