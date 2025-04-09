Your name appearing on the University of Ilorin admission list is a sure sign that you are about to join the learning institution. When the admission lists are released, prospective students should be in a position to check their admission status and know the subsequent steps for securing their place at the university. The process is simple, and this article provides a detailed guide on how to go about it.

The University of Ilorin releases its admission list gradually in batches. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

As a prospective student, you can check your admission status on either the UNILORIN admission portal or the JAMB CAPS portal .

or the . UNILORIN admission lists are released gradually in batches , and therefore, you can check the portal regularly if you miss the first batch.

, and therefore, you can check the portal regularly if you miss the first batch. After accepting admission, you should pay the acceptance fee, complete online registration, do course registration, and complete physical clearance and document verification.

Has the UNILORIN admission list been released?

The admission lists contain the names of prospective students who have been offered provisional admission into the university to pursue various undergraduate courses. Since the admission lists are released in batches, do not lose hope if your name does not appear in the first list, as it can appear in the subsequent lists.

The university has commenced the release of the 2024/2025 admission lists, with the first one released in October 2024. Below are various UNILORIN admission lists you should expect.

First batch/merit list – This list comes out first and has the names of prospective students who have attained the general and departmental UNILORIN cut-off marks and other admission requirements.

– This list comes out first and has the names of prospective students who have attained the general and departmental UNILORIN cut-off marks and other admission requirements. Second and subsequent batches – The second and subsequent batches are released gradually after the first batch. Usually, they have the names of students who missed the merit criteria but are considered for admission under other admission requirements.

How to check the University of Ilorin admission list

Once the admission list is released, as a prospective student, you should be ready to verify your admission status. You can do that by confirming your admission status on either the UNILORIN admission portal or the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CAPs.

Admission status on the UNILORIN admission portal

A screenshot showing the log-in section for students applying for admission to UNILORIN. Photo: portal.unilorin.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Use this step-by-step guide to check your admission status on the UNILORIN admission portal.

Visit the University of Ilorin's official website and open the UNILORIN candidate portal. Enter your JAMB registration number and surname in the required fields to log into the portal. Click ‘Undergraduate’ to view various released admission lists. Select and open the admission list you would like to check your name in. Scroll through the admission list to find your number, name, faculty, and course.

Note: If you do not find your name, you can check again later because the admission lists are released gradually.

Admission status on the JAMB portal

A screenshot showing the log-in section on the JAMB portal. Photo: efacility.jamb.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The JAMB portal is another reliable alternative for checking your admission status. This platform is not university-specific, and therefore, all students hoping to join any Nigerian university can use it to check their admission status. Below are simple steps for checking your admission status on the JAMB portal.

Go to the official JAMB portal. Using the email address used to register for JAMB and the password, log into the portal. Navigate the page to locate ‘Check Admission Status’ and click it. Enter your JAMB registration number and select your examination year. Submit the details, and your admission status will be displayed on the screen.

Next steps after admission to the University of Ilorin

Verifying your admission status on the portals is only the first step towards securing your place at the university. There are other multiple requirements you should fulfil to complete the process, and this guide takes you through what you should do.

1. Accept your provisional admission offer

Confirming your admission status does not mean you have accepted the admission offer. Log in to the JAMB CAPS portal and accept the offer. If you think otherwise and decide to decline the offer, you may be offered another chance to join a different university.

2. Download and print the admission offer letter

Proof that you accepted the admission offer is having a hard copy of the provisional admission offer letter. Therefore, on the JAMB CAS portal, download and print the offer letter, which may be required in the subsequent admission procedures.

3. Pay the acceptance fee

Paying the acceptance fee is the ultimate confirmation that you have accepted the UNILORIN admission offer. Ensure you pay the acceptance fee within the indicated period so that your admission offer is not forfeited. UNILORIN's acceptance fee is approximately ₦40,000.

4. Complete online clearance

Log in to the UNILORIN admission portal and provide the required information and documents. You may be required to provide your name, contacts, and residence details and also upload documents, such as your result slip and birth certificate. On completion of the process, you will be given a matriculation number.

5. Physical document verification and clearance

You can check your admission status on the UNILORIN admission portal or the JAMB CAPS portal. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook

Source: UGC

In addition to uploading the documents on the portal, you will have to go to the university to present the documents for physical verification. Some of the crucial documents you will have to present are:

JAMB result slip

O’Levels certificate

Birth certificate

Identification card

Passport photos

6. Pay school fees

Payment of school is an important step, and therefore, you should know how much to pay and when to pay. Like most universities, UNILORIN requires freshers to pay the school fee in full. Check the fee structure and consult the finance office to get the right amounts and payment procedure.

7. Register for courses

After fee payment, log into the course registration portal to enrol in your semester courses. While the courses are likely to be displayed on the portal, you can consult your department to get the appropriate courses.

8. Attend orientation and begin your classes

UNILORIN usually organises orientation programmes for new students to help familiarise themselves with the institution’s activities, facilities, and culture. After orientation, classes begin, and you can start attending them to realise your academic goals.

Is the University of Ilorin admission list out?

Payment of the acceptance fee is the ultimate confirmation of acceptance of the admission offer into UNILORIN. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook

Source: UGC

The first admission list for the 2024/2025 intake was released in October 2024. Since the release of the lists is in batches, more batches are expected to be released.

When does the University of Ilorin release its admission list?

Usually, the first UNILORIN admission list comes out a few weeks after the Post-UTME screening exercise. The subsequent batches are released gradually, and therefore, you should keep checking the portal if your name is missing in the first list.

How do I check my admission status on the UNILORIN portal?

Visit the official UNILORIN portal and log in using your JAMB registration number and surname. To check your admission status, click ‘Admission Status’. Alternatively, you can use the JAMB CAPS portal to view your admission status.

What should I do if my name is not on the first batch of the admission list?

Do not be worried if your name misses the first admission list. The admission lists are released in batches, and therefore, you can regularly check the portal when the other batches are released.

There is no specific admission date for the University of Ilorin. Each year, the admission date changes, and therefore, it is advisable to keep checking the university’s official website for updates.

Does the University of Ilorin accept awaiting results?

The University of Ilorin releases admission lists in batches, beginning with the merit list. If your name is missing from the first list, check the next. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook

Source: UGC

Yes, the university allows students waiting for JAMB results to apply for admission. You should indicate your status as Awaiting Results and upload your O’Levels certificate. Ensure that you upload the UTME result slip as soon as you find it.

How does UNILORIN give admission?

UNILORIN's admission process is merit-based and considers scores from the UTME screening exercise and five relevant O'Level grades.

If you have admission-related issues and need assistance, you can contact the UNILORIN admission office through the university’s official website.

The University of Ilorin admission list comprises the names of prospective students offered a provisional chance to pursue various courses at the institution. If you are a prospective student, the above guide helps to check your admission status and complete subsequent admission procedures.

Legit.ng recently published an informative article about the UNN admission list. If you are interested in joining the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, you should be conversant with the admission process, which begins by confirming your status on the admission list.

The UNN admission lists are released gradually after the Post-UTME. If you are a prospective student, you should be conversant with checking your admission status and the subsequent steps. Read this article for a step-by-step guide on how to check admission status and gain admission to the university.

Source: Legit.ng