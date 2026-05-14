A former Arsenal star has sadly passed away 17 days before the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

The former England international played a crucial role in the club's double in 1970/71

Arsenal and other football fans have paid their final respect to the underrated defender of his time

Arsenal have announced the death of club legend Peter Simpson on Wednesday, May 13.

The sad news comes just 17 days before Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Former Arsenal star Peter Simpson is no more, 17 days to the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Don Morley/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal confirm Simpson’s death

Arsenal confirmed that defender Peter Simpson passed away at the age of 81.

According to Daily Star, the Gunners paid tribute to the former defender for his immense contribution during his time at the club.

The North London club said its thoughts are with Simpson’s family and loved ones during this difficult period. The statement read:

“Everyone at Arsenal is sad to learn that Peter Simpson has died, aged 81.

“Peter was a major part of the 1970/71 Double-winning squad, making 478 appearances during his time at the club.

“All of us are thinking of his loved ones at this time. Rest in peace, Peter.”

Brief history of Peter Simpson

Peter Simpson joined Arsenal as a member of the ground staff before signing as a scholar in 1961.

The defender went on to make 478 appearances for the Gunners, making him the club’s 10th highest appearance holder of all time.

One of his most memorable moments came during the 1970/71 season when he made a crucial late block against Tottenham Hotspur to help Arsenal clinch the league title.

Despite his outstanding performances for Arsenal, Simpson never earned a senior cap for England.

The defender was included in several squads by former England manager Alf Ramsey during the 1969/70 season but never featured in a match.

After leaving Arsenal in 1978 following 18 years spell, Simpson continued his career in North America.

Arsenal players Charlie George and Peter Simpson during the 1971/72 English Premier League. Photo by: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive.

Source: Getty Images

He played for clubs including Boston Beacons, Toronto Hellas and New England Tea Men before returning to England to finish his career with non-league side Hendon, per Sun.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following the announcement of Simpson's death. Read them below:

@leslinyard said:

"Great player in my youth - deceptively quick with a great left foot - always thought of him as amcultured player - sad loss 😢."

@cath1960 wrote:

"Peter Simpson was my favourite player when I first started to support the Arsenal . I absolutely adored him ! Strong, tenacious and utterly reliable - I will never forget him. A special player for me and for that double winning side! Rest in peace number 6 ❤️."

@a_ian1970 added:

"Oh that is so sad …was one of my favourite players from the 60s. And 70s

"Hugely underrated by England and many others. Never saw him have a less then7/10 performance."

@GoodmanGunner said:

"Absolutely gutted, part of the greatest group of men to ever represent our club. There has to be a 71 Double team statue at The Emirates before we lose them all 💔."

Arsenal mourns McCullough

Legit.ng earlier reported that three-time Premier League champions, Arsenal have mourned the club's legend, Billy McCullough.

Arsenal praised the former Ireland international for his contributions within eight years with the club.

Source: Legit.ng